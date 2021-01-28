Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View
iOS Apple 5G

5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro might be able to satisfy those who save large amounts of data

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 28, 2021, 6:59 PM
5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro might be able to satisfy those who save large amounts of data
Apple has come a long way since including 4GB and 8GB of storage with the original iPhone. This year the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 are available with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models can be purchased with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. According to tipster Jon Prosser, we could see this year's iPhone 13 Pro models offer as much as 1TB in internal storage. That would mean that the storage capacity for some iPhone 13 models could double next year.

The tipster said today on his YouTube channel that Apple is currently testing prototypes for this year's iPhone 13 models and while some of these units feature as much as 1TB of storage, it is still far too early for Apple to make such decisions final. The 2021 iPhone 13 series probably won't be unveiled until September and is expected to feature the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All four will be powered by the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset.

"We’re in early stages of iPhone 13 right now and we kind of just have prototypes to go off of which means that not much is actually final. But I will tell you that most of those prototypes, I’m being told, do feature a terabyte of storage," Prosser said. To reiterate, the only models in line for that much storage will be the "Pro" units which includes the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.


Prosser also mentioned that a Computer Aided Design (CAD) file he had seen revealed that the notch on some of the new iPhones "actually appears to be shorter, not narrower." So if you're looking at an iPhone 13 Pro in portrait mode, the notch would have the same width as the ones on the iPhone 12 Pro but would not be as high.

The 2021 "Pro" iPhone 13 models could feature LTPO OLED panels allowing for a variable refresh rate running as fast as 120Hz. At the faster speed, the screen updates 120 times per second providing smoother scrolling and animation. But since this feature consumes battery power at a fast clip, the refresh rate would drop down when the content on the screen contains more static fare. For example, texts and emails would use a slower refresh rate while video games and streamed content would refresh at a faster pace. The bottom line? Apple iPhone users would have the faster refresh rate when useful to them and the feature would not drain the battery too fast. If Prosser is correct, Apple apparently will continue to place certain features on its "Pro" variants only.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12
Popular stories
Sony's next Xperia flagship leaks with beautiful design, periscope camera
Popular stories
iPhone 12 5G supercycle leads to historic quarter for Apple; Huawei collapses in Q4 2020
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7 could bring a major breakthrough this year

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Popular stories
Here's how the imminent Google Search redesign will make it easier and faster to find information
Popular stories
Huawei's founder reveals plan to beat U.S. sanctions

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless