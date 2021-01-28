5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro might be able to satisfy those who save large amounts of data







The tipster said today on his YouTube channel that Apple is currently testing prototypes for this year's iPhone 13 models and while some of these units feature as much as 1TB of storage, it is still far too early for Apple to make such decisions final. The 2021 iPhone 13 series probably won't be unveiled until September and is expected to feature the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All four will be powered by the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset.





"We’re in early stages of iPhone 13 right now and we kind of just have prototypes to go off of which means that not much is actually final. But I will tell you that most of those prototypes, I’m being told, do feature a terabyte of storage," Prosser said. To reiterate, the only models in line for that much storage will be the "Pro" units which includes the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.











Prosser also mentioned that a Computer Aided Design (CAD) file he had seen revealed that the notch on some of the new iPhones "actually appears to be shorter, not narrower." So if you're looking at an iPhone 13 Pro in portrait mode, the notch would have the same width as the ones on the iPhone 12 Pro but would not be as high.





The 2021 "Pro" iPhone 13 models could feature LTPO OLED panels allowing for a variable refresh rate running as fast as 120Hz. At the faster speed, the screen updates 120 times per second providing smoother scrolling and animation. But since this feature consumes battery power at a fast clip, the refresh rate would drop down when the content on the screen contains more static fare. For example, texts and emails would use a slower refresh rate while video games and streamed content would refresh at a faster pace. The bottom line? Apple iPhone users would have the faster refresh rate when useful to them and the feature would not drain the battery too fast. If Prosser is correct, Apple apparently will continue to place certain features on its "Pro" variants only.

