5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro might be able to satisfy those who save large amounts of data
Apple has come a long way since including 4GB and 8GB of storage with the original iPhone. This year the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 are available with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models can be purchased with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. According to tipster Jon Prosser, we could see this year's iPhone 13 Pro models offer as much as 1TB in internal storage. That would mean that the storage capacity for some iPhone 13 models could double next year.
Prosser also mentioned that a Computer Aided Design (CAD) file he had seen revealed that the notch on some of the new iPhones "actually appears to be shorter, not narrower." So if you're looking at an iPhone 13 Pro in portrait mode, the notch would have the same width as the ones on the iPhone 12 Pro but would not be as high.
The 2021 "Pro" iPhone 13 models could feature LTPO OLED panels allowing for a variable refresh rate running as fast as 120Hz. At the faster speed, the screen updates 120 times per second providing smoother scrolling and animation. But since this feature consumes battery power at a fast clip, the refresh rate would drop down when the content on the screen contains more static fare. For example, texts and emails would use a slower refresh rate while video games and streamed content would refresh at a faster pace. The bottom line? Apple iPhone users would have the faster refresh rate when useful to them and the feature would not drain the battery too fast. If Prosser is correct, Apple apparently will continue to place certain features on its "Pro" variants only.