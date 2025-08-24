Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Apple failed to make the foldable iPhone how it wanted to, which begs the question of whether you’d even want one

The foldable iPhone's biggest selling point is not happening, so are you still interested in getting one?

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Display iPhone
Foldable iPhone concept render
*Image credit — AppleInsider

So…it appears that the plans that Apple had for the foldable iPhone aren’t going to be possible, at least according to industry insider Mark Gurman’s newsletter Power On. Which means that Apple might have waited so long to enter the foldable market for nothing, and that many people might not even want the company’s offering now.

Apple has hesitated in making a foldable phone for so many years because it was determined to do so in its own way. What that meant is that the company wanted the first foldable iPhone to feature a completely creaseless display, something that many of you claimed could not, and would not happen.

Did you ever believe that a creaseless foldable iPhone would happen?

Vote View Result


Most of you were right, a crease-free foldable iPhone is not coming next year. Gurman revealed that Apple is switching display technologies for its foldable: going from on-cell touch to in-cell touch. This is because on-cell touch displays were making the crease more prominent than normal.

Yes, the foldable iPhone did have a very visible crease. Apple’s replacement, the in-cell touch, improves that to an extent, but does not completely eliminate the crease. Gurman says that the foldable iPhone will now have a less-pronounced crease, but does not say that it won’t have a crease, period.



Some leaks have claimed that the foldable iPhone will have the most advanced hinge in the industry, but none have said that Apple has eliminated the crease entirely. One source for such leaks even said a few days ago that Apple was finally having to admit that it could not make a creaseless foldable smartphone.

And, in my eyes, that’s a real bummer. I was really hoping that Apple would be able to improve upon the already excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: taking the foldable industry that last step closer to perfection. But, as it turns out, the general consensus was correct: the technology for a creaseless foldable doesn’t exist just yet.

However, then we need to ask who Apple’s folding phone will be for. According to leaked foldable iPhone specs, Apple’s phone — which is coming out next year — has already fallen behind the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Is it just going to be for hardcore iPhone fans? Apple’s marketing tactic for the foldable iPhone seems to suggest so.

Apple failed to make the foldable iPhone how it wanted to, which begs the question of whether you’d even want one
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now

Latest News

Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless