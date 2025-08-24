Apple failed to make the foldable iPhone how it wanted to, which begs the question of whether you’d even want one
The foldable iPhone's biggest selling point is not happening, so are you still interested in getting one?
*Image credit — AppleInsider
So…it appears that the plans that Apple had for the foldable iPhone aren’t going to be possible, at least according to industry insider Mark Gurman’s newsletter Power On. Which means that Apple might have waited so long to enter the foldable market for nothing, and that many people might not even want the company’s offering now.
Most of you were right, a crease-free foldable iPhone is not coming next year. Gurman revealed that Apple is switching display technologies for its foldable: going from on-cell touch to in-cell touch. This is because on-cell touch displays were making the crease more prominent than normal.
Some leaks have claimed that the foldable iPhone will have the most advanced hinge in the industry, but none have said that Apple has eliminated the crease entirely. One source for such leaks even said a few days ago that Apple was finally having to admit that it could not make a creaseless foldable smartphone.
And, in my eyes, that’s a real bummer. I was really hoping that Apple would be able to improve upon the already excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: taking the foldable industry that last step closer to perfection. But, as it turns out, the general consensus was correct: the technology for a creaseless foldable doesn’t exist just yet.
However, then we need to ask who Apple’s folding phone will be for. According to leaked foldable iPhone specs, Apple’s phone — which is coming out next year — has already fallen behind the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Is it just going to be for hardcore iPhone fans? Apple’s marketing tactic for the foldable iPhone seems to suggest so.
