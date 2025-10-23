Galaxy S26, iPhone 18 to arrive months later than expected: is this the new normal?
Hitting pause is progress. Sometimes.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Nothing's official yet, but when both Samsung and Apple start whispering about delays, it's hard to shrug it off. If it were just one of them – say, Samsung pushing back a launch or Apple reshuffling its schedule – I'd take it with a grain of salt. Like, a huge grain of salt.
But when both of the world's biggest smartphone makers seem to be hitting pause around the same time, that's not coincidence. Where there's smoke, there's fire. That's strategy.
Word is, the Galaxy S26 lineup isn't coming out when it was supposed to. The leaks say Samsung's had to reshuffle things behind the scenes – moving pieces, scrapping models, and slowing the conveyor belt a little.
Besides, apparently, the Galaxy S26 Edge is getting the axe just a year after the S25 Edge showed up. That's a big move, even for a company that loves to flood the market with every possible variation of a phone. The S26 Edge redesign didn't exactly win people over anyway, so maybe Samsung figured it's better to quit right now.
Lately, (almost) every new smartphone feels like the same phone with a new number slapped on. A slightly better chip here, a minor camera tweak there, and boom – another "next-gen" phone. Maybe slowing things down gives them space to actually grow and make something new again.
Then there's Apple. Cupertino reportedly wants to split its iPhone 18 lineup across two launch windows: spring 2026 for the regular (vanilla) models… and fall 2025 for the Pro duo (and probably the next ultra thin Air).
That's a pretty big shift from the usual September all-at-once drop. The Plus models are no more, opening room for the new "Air" or "e" (former SE) versions. Depending on how the shuffle plays out, Apple might be trying to stretch out the hype cycle.
Apple's been coasting a little, too. Don't get me wrong, the iPhone 16 Pro is a great phone, but was it leaps ahead of the 15 Pro? Not by much. But the iPhone 17 Pro, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro? Yeah, to me, that's a substantial upgrade.
By stretching releases over a longer cycle, Apple could reduce production pressure and keep the lineup fresh throughout the year. It's also a sneaky way to keep headlines coming in waves, not bursts. Either way, this move feels deliberate.
For years, smartphone launches have been like clockwork – every fall, every spring, rinse and repeat. But the truth is, we've hit a wall. The yearly upgrade cycle doesn't make much sense anymore because there's only so much you can do year over year. Faster processors and slightly brighter screens don't blow minds the way they used to. Real leaps take time.
If both Samsung and Apple are slowing down, this could easily become the new normal – and honestly, that might save the industry from burning out. Hitting pause is what progress looks like… sometimes.
Galaxy S26 render on the left, Galaxy S26 Ultra render on the right. | Image credit – Smartprix
But there's more to it than one model disappearing. Samsung seems to be taking its time, possibly to adjust production and focus on models that will actually stand out. If that's true, I don't hate the idea.
Apple's iPhone 18 game plan
The iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
Slower might be smarter
For years, smartphone launches have been like clockwork – every fall, every spring, rinse and repeat. But the truth is, we've hit a wall. The yearly upgrade cycle doesn't make much sense anymore because there's only so much you can do year over year. Faster processors and slightly brighter screens don't blow minds the way they used to. Real leaps take time.
It's not fun to wait longer than what we're used to, but maybe it's time we all stop expecting a revolutionary new phone every twelve months. As a general rule, we see meaningful upgrades every two years, sometimes more. And if that means Samsung and Apple are spacing things out to deliver something that feels genuinely new, not just repackaged, I'm all for it.
