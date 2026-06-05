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Apple adds nine games to Apple Arcade with one surprising entry

Get ready for Steve Harvey's iconic phrases in Family Feud Pocket!

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Mariyan Slavov
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Nine new games are coming to Apple Arcade. | Image by Apple
If you need to wind down this weekend, you might as well do it playing one of the nine new games that Apple just added to Apple Arcade.

These are quite fun, and there's one entry that's been hugely popular in other formats and now is coming to mobile.

Family Feud Pocket is coming to your iPhone


Family Feud Pocket is coming to Apple Arcade! | Image by Apple - Apple adds nine games to Apple Arcade with one surprising entry
Family Feud Pocket is coming to Apple Arcade! | Image by Apple

The iconic Steve Harvey is coming to your iPhone! Apple says that Family Feud Pocket, modeled after the popular TV show, will arrive in Apple Arcade on June 30.

You're getting "an authentic, true-to-show trivia experience" and "the game features the classic mechanics fans know and love, along with daily challenges and exclusive questions," reads the official press release.

The game will support various modes, including single-player, where you solve trivia questions alone, as well as competitive play against real people via local and online multiplayer modes. Just be careful not to get that iconic "That ain't no good answer!"

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Do you think Apple Arcade is worth the $6.99/mo subscription fee?
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Four new games are already available


You don't have to wait a month to play cool games, as these four new titles are already available on Apple Arcade:


Mini Football Legends is a cute little soccer game, but don't let the cute graphics fool you. It's a powerful simulator featuring a career mode, team management, and tournaments, as well as local and online co-op multiplayer.

My Talking Tom 2+ is the cute virtual pet you might be familiar with from other platforms, while Coffee Inc. will let you build your own coffee empire. If you want something more casual, FreeCell Solitaire is now an option.

Four popular App Store games are coming to Apple Arcade



Next month, four popular App Store games will get their Apple Arcade editions. From July 2nd, you'll be able to play these in Apple Arcade:

  • Dungeon Clawler+
  • Creatures of the Deep+
  • Pocket City 2+
  • Draw It+

Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month


Apple Arcade is a subscription service, and you have to part with $6.99 every month in order to use it, but for that amount of cash, you're getting hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

There are no ads as well, and no in-app purchases, so at the end of the day, $6.99 might be a great deal, especially if you own different Apple devices and you're into gaming. You can also get Apple Arcade as a bundle with other services in Apple One plans.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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