Android just got four brilliant new features: from simply fun, to actually very useful
Android just changed how you interact with people in public, via chat, or while sitting side by side.
Android is getting four new features that should make using the operating system a lot more enjoyable for users. Naturally, two of these new tools have only been made possible thanks to AI.
But, enough talking, let’s jump right into what’s new on Android!
Sharing audio on Android
Jam to a song with friends, without annoying everyone around you. | Image credit — Google
This is definitely my favorite new feature on Android. While not exactly the first time that we’ve seen it, it’ll now be available to a lot more Android users.
With audio sharing, you can stream the audio from your phone to multiple pairs of Bluetooth earphones or headphones, instead of just one. By simply using a QR code, or by going into your Bluetooth settings, you can have your friends listen to the same playlist, or watch a movie with you using their own headphones.
This is, in my honest opinion, a game changer, and it’s going to transform public settings forever.
AI writing assistance on Gboard
Never misspell a word again. | Image credit — Google
New AI writing tools are making their way to Gboard on Android. With a simple tap of a button, you can have AI rephrase your text in a different tone, proofread it, or fix all of your mistakes in an instant. Very importantly, all of this will take place on your device, and your messages will never be uploaded to the cloud.
Redesigned Quick Share
The new Quick Share has a much more modern interface. | Image credit — Google
Google is redesigning Quick Share on Android to make it a lot simpler to understand and use. For example, you can now toggle between sending and receiving instantly, and you can open received files immediately. You will now also be able to preview any images sent your way, without having to open them fully.
Lastly, Quick Share is also getting a progress bar, so you can know with absolute certainty how much of a file has been sent over or been received.
New features in Emoji Kitchen
Emoji Kitchen can now inject even more character into your conversations. | Image credit — Google
Last but not least, Emoji Kitchen is also getting some new features. Your favorite emoji mixing platform now lets you favorite emojis for easier access in the future. You can also browse the library to find something that perfectly encapsulates your current mood. Furthermore, Emoji Kitchen will now also suggest emojis tailored to your preferences, so you never run out of wacky emojis to send to your friends.
While the Emoji Kitchen updates are fun, and the AI writing tools for Gboard are welcome too, I think that audio sharing and the new Quick Share are excellent new additions to Android.
