Amazon UK has the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at almost half price and a three year warranty
1
Samsung is a renowned smart-tech manufacturer because it provides much more than yearly iterations of flagships. As a matter of fact, it has created some of the best smartwatches on the market, which impress with a rich feature set and impressive performance and it so happens that they are also available in Great Britain.
If this is what you are looking for in terms of design from a high-end smartwatch, then this deal from Amazon UK for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, in its 46mm variant, is right up your alley. The offer has it discounted by 41% for bot the silver and black variants of the smartwatch.
The deal that Amazon is offering to residents of the UK has the watch’s silver and black variants up for grabs with a 41% discount. This is valid for the non-4G models of the Watch 4 Classic, but in order to sweeten the deal, Amazon UK is offering a free extended warranty period for three whole years for this purchase.
But the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a unique beast, even when compared to the latest Galaxy Watch 5. Its chassis is made out of stainless steel, which brings a unique premium feel. The fact that it also comes in a larger 46mm form-factor also brings a pleasant weight and feel to it that other smartwatches can’t really live up to.
Stylish and versatile, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in Black. | Image credit - PhoneArena
As previously stated, what puts the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic apart from the rest of Samsung’s already impressive line-up of smartwatches, is its stainless steel build and its larger variant. But let’s quickly go through some of the watch’s most unique features:
- Rotating bezel for seamless interface navigation
- Brilliant haptic feedback that you need to feel in order to believe
- A fine-tuned Wear OS experience
- All the required sensors for advanced health tracking
- Tons of workout modes, including for extreme sports
- An IP69 resistance rating, making the watch:
○ Impervious to dust
○ Resistant to warm clear water
- Supports voice calls and access to Google assistant
- Totally capable of handling contactless payments
- One of the most customizable watches on the market
- Daylong battery life, which is recharged for about 2 hours
If you love what you are reading, then head on over to Amazon UK and check out this deal for the Watch 4 Classic while supplies still last. This hefty 41% discount makes for a no-brainer deal if you are interested in a smartwatch that will stay with and serve you diligently for a long, long time.
