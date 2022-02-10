Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic will be getting four years of software updates

Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic will be getting four years of software updates0
Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, as well as future Galaxy Watch models, will be getting four years of updates
Samsung has just announced that it is committed to setting a new standard for Galaxy owners, and many of its newer devices will be getting four years of OS updates from now on. The devices that will get this kind of update love are, of course, the newly-announced Galaxy S22 series and Tab S8 series, but also, the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic.
On top of that, the South Korea-based tech giant has also promised future Galaxy Watches to also get the same level of software updates for the most up-to-date experience on Galaxy devices.
So far, the Galaxy Watch 4 has been among the best Wear OS-powered smartwatches, and this level of software support is also adding to its great value. And this news comes right after Samsung issued a big and quite useful update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
By the way, here are all the devices that will be able to benefit from four years of software updates from Samsung (five years of security updates for phones and tablets):
- Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra as well as Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S21 FE and upcoming S series devices
- Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and upcoming Z series devices
- Galaxy A Series: upcoming select A series devices
- Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, S8 Ultra and upcoming Tab S series devices
- Galaxy Watch: Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and upcoming Galaxy Watch series devices
“We work hard to bring our Galaxy users innovative mobile experiences that are built to last. And many of our customers are choosing to keep their devices for longer, whether they love their specific smartphone model or want to help contribute to a more sustainable world,” said Samsung MX Business President and Head, TM Roh.
Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic recently got an awesome update bringing more features
A couple of days ago, we reported on the fact that a big update is coming to Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic owners, an update that promises plenty of great features for the two most recent Samsung Galaxy Watches.
For example, among the features that will be coming to those two smartwatch models is a feature to motivate you to achieve your fitness goals. You are able to set your targets for weight, body fat, and other components of the composition of your body, and the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will give you inspiring reminders and motivating tips on how you can hit your targets in the best way possible.
On top of that, you will be getting coaching on how to get a better night's sleep based on what the smartwatch has tracked for over a week of your sleep patterns, and you will also get a sleep symbol animal.
The two smartwatch models will also be getting more customization options and new watch faces such as "Ball," "Big Number," "Color Duo," "Roaming Clock," and "Basic Dashboard." And to match the new Galaxy S22 series look, the watches will also be getting new Sport bands in Burgundy, Cream, Grey, and Purple.