Amazon just weaponized your camera against every store you visit, and it's rolling out right now
Lens Live turns your phone into a shopping radar, instantly spotting products and matching them on Amazon.
It's all about AI these days, right? At least that is the case for most big tech companies – and Amazon is definitely one of them.
The retail giant just introduced Lens Live, a major AI-powered update to its Amazon Lens shopping tool. The idea is simple but powerful: use your camera to find products through visual search, kind of like what Google Lens and Pinterest Lens already do.
Here's how it works: open up Amazon Lens, and the camera immediately starts scanning whatever you are looking at. Matching products show up in a swipeable carousel at the bottom of the screen, so you can compare items on the spot.
And as I already mentioned, Amazon is also layering in Rufus to make Lens Live more conversational. While browsing, you'll see quick questions and product summaries right below the carousel, giving you instant highlights on what makes an item stand out. It's basically a way to research and shop at the same time without having to dig through product pages.
Behind the scenes, the feature is powered by Amazon SageMaker for large-scale machine learning, running on AWS-managed Amazon OpenSearch.
The retail giant just introduced Lens Live, a major AI-powered update to its Amazon Lens shopping tool. The idea is simple but powerful: use your camera to find products through visual search, kind of like what Google Lens and Pinterest Lens already do.
But Amazon is tying it even closer to shopping by plugging it into its AI assistant, Rufus, for extra insights. Lens Live is already rolling out to tens of millions of iOS users in the Amazon Shopping app, with a wider US rollout coming in the next few months.
Here's how it works: open up Amazon Lens, and the camera immediately starts scanning whatever you are looking at. Matching products show up in a swipeable carousel at the bottom of the screen, so you can compare items on the spot.
Lens Live is inside the Amazon Lens app. | Image credit – Amazon
You can tap on specific products in the camera view to zoom in, add items straight to your cart with the + icon, or save them to your wishlist with the heart – all without ever leaving the camera.
And as I already mentioned, Amazon is also layering in Rufus to make Lens Live more conversational. While browsing, you'll see quick questions and product summaries right below the carousel, giving you instant highlights on what makes an item stand out. It's basically a way to research and shop at the same time without having to dig through product pages.
Rufus is also part of the deal. | Image credit – Amazon
This launch is just the latest in Amazon's AI push. Over the past years, it has rolled out Rufus, smarter product reviews, fashion fit tools, AI-generated audio summaries, and more. Lens Live also taps into a habit shoppers already have: checking Amazon for better deals while standing in a physical store.
Behind the scenes, the feature is powered by Amazon SageMaker for large-scale machine learning, running on AWS-managed Amazon OpenSearch.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: