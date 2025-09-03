Amazon just weaponized your camera against every store you visit, and it's rolling out right now





You can tap on specific products in the camera view to zoom in, add items straight to your cart with the + icon, or save them to your wishlist with the heart – all without ever leaving the camera. You can tap on specific products in the camera view to zoom in, add items straight to your cart with the + icon, or save them to your wishlist with the heart – all without ever leaving the camera.

And as I already mentioned, Amazon is also layering in Rufus to make Lens Live more conversational. While browsing, you'll see quick questions and product summaries right below the carousel, giving you instant highlights on what makes an item stand out. It's basically a way to research and shop at the same time without having to dig through product pages. And as I already mentioned, Amazon is also layering in Rufus to make Lens Live more conversational. While browsing, you'll see quick questions and product summaries right below the carousel, giving you instant highlights on what makes an item stand out. It's basically a way to research and shop at the same time without having to dig through product pages.





​​This launch is just the latest in Amazon's AI push. Over the past years,



Behind the scenes, the feature is powered by Amazon SageMaker for large-scale machine learning, running on AWS-managed Amazon OpenSearch.

​​This launch is just the latest in Amazon's AI push. Over the past years, it has rolled out Rufus smarter product reviews, fashion fit tools, AI-generated audio summaries, and more. Lens Live also taps into a habit shoppers already have: checking Amazon for better deals while standing in a physical store.

