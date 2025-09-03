Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Amazon just weaponized your camera against every store you visit, and it's rolling out right now

Lens Live turns your phone into a shopping radar, instantly spotting products and matching them on Amazon.

A smartphone on a dark blue background.
It's all about AI these days, right? At least that is the case for most big tech companies – and Amazon is definitely one of them.

The retail giant just introduced Lens Live, a major AI-powered update to its Amazon Lens shopping tool. The idea is simple but powerful: use your camera to find products through visual search, kind of like what Google Lens and Pinterest Lens already do.

But Amazon is tying it even closer to shopping by plugging it into its AI assistant, Rufus, for extra insights. Lens Live is already rolling out to tens of millions of iOS users in the Amazon Shopping app, with a wider US rollout coming in the next few months.

Here's how it works: open up Amazon Lens, and the camera immediately starts scanning whatever you are looking at. Matching products show up in a swipeable carousel at the bottom of the screen, so you can compare items on the spot.

Lens Live is inside the Amazon Lens app. | Image credit – Amazon

You can tap on specific products in the camera view to zoom in, add items straight to your cart with the + icon, or save them to your wishlist with the heart – all without ever leaving the camera.

Biggest reason you’d use Lens Live?

Vote View Result


And as I already mentioned, Amazon is also layering in Rufus to make Lens Live more conversational. While browsing, you'll see quick questions and product summaries right below the carousel, giving you instant highlights on what makes an item stand out. It's basically a way to research and shop at the same time without having to dig through product pages.

Rufus is also part of the deal. | Image credit – Amazon

​​This launch is just the latest in Amazon's AI push. Over the past years, it has rolled out Rufus, smarter product reviews, fashion fit tools, AI-generated audio summaries, and more. Lens Live also taps into a habit shoppers already have: checking Amazon for better deals while standing in a physical store.

Behind the scenes, the feature is powered by Amazon SageMaker for large-scale machine learning, running on AWS-managed Amazon OpenSearch.

