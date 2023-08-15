Amazon introduces AI-generated review summaries for mobile shoppers

a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S. across a broad selection of products









This move makes sense, given that many products rack up hundreds of reviews, and most of us don't have the time to sift through all of them. These AI-generated review summaries also highlight key insights about the product and make it simpler for customers to find reviews that mention specific attributes. For instance, if you're wondering how easy a product is to use, you can find reviews mentioning "ease of use" by tapping on that attribute within the review summaries.









Amazon plans to expand this review highlights feature to more categories and customers in the next few months. However, one concern is whether AI can accurately distinguish between fake and genuine reviews, a problem that has plagued the platform for years. Amazon assures that it's committed to investing significant resources to combat fake reviews.



Amazon plans to expand this review highlights feature to more categories and customers in the next few months. However, one concern is whether AI can accurately distinguish between fake and genuine reviews, a problem that has plagued the platform for years. Amazon assures that it's committed to investing significant resources to combat fake reviews.

The new AI-generated review highlights feature relies solely on Amazon's reliable review collection from verified purchases. This ensures that customers can quickly grasp the community's opinions without having to browse through all the reviews for a desired product.

Shopping on Amazon has become a daily habit for some people, a go-to solution for last-minute gift seekers, and in general, a part of people's lives. The Amazon mobile app has over 197 million monthly active users. If you're one of them, you're likely aware that product reviews often play a big role in whether you decide to make a purchase or not.Now,is rolling out an AI-generated review highlights feature (via), which, for now, will be available to “.” The idea behind this new feature is to help customers quickly grasp the main themes from reviews, making it easier to decide if a product suits their needs.