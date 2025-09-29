Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is a huge 39% off in this early Prime Day deal

Why wait for Prime Big Deal Days when the Amazon Fire Max 11 is already enjoying a rare 39% discount?

Prime Day might be kicking off in less than 10 days, but some highly sought-after Fire tablets are already seeing epic discounts. What caught our attention in particular was Amazon’s incredible 39% markdown on the Fire Max 11. This early Prime Big Deal Days promo knocks the 64GB model with lockscreen ads just under $140 — a very attractive price given that the device normally costs $230.

Fire Max 11: save 39% at Amazon

$90 off (39%)
Want an 11-inch Fire tablet with seamless Alexa integration, reasonably sharp visuals, and long battery life? The Fire Max 11 is just the right device for you! Right now, this budget-friendly tablet is enjoying an ultra-rare 39% discount. Take advantage of Amazon's early Prime Day deal and save big even before the event has kicked off.
Buy at Amazon

Even better, this $90 price cut hasn’t been available since July. So, if you’re after a budget 11-inch tablet for everyday entertainment, this early Prime Day deal is definitely worth checking out. Just note that it might expire soon, so you might want to act fast.

Sure, the Fire Max 11 is far less capable than the best Samsung and Apple tablets, but it holds its own among budget-friendly options. With its lightweight metal design and 11-inch 2000 x 1200 display, it’s great for both on-the-go entertainment and watching favorite Netflix shows at home.

You’re also getting mostly adequate performance, thanks to the octa-core processor. The base version also packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A modest 64GB just won’t cut it? Not to worry — you can expand the total storage to 1TB with a microSD card.

What about battery life? According to Amazon, this lightweight slate with an aluminum chassis can last up to 14 hours. That’s obviously plenty of screen time for streaming, browsing, and just about any everyday task you can think of.

Are there better tablets out there? Of course! But if you’re looking for a device that seamlessly integrates with Alexa, offers great visuals for the price, and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, the Fire Max 11 stands out. If you like what the Fire Max 11 brings to the table, this is your chance to save 39%.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is a huge 39% off in this early Prime Day deal

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
