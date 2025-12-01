Shakeup at Apple as the tech giant announces the departure of its AI chief





Subramanya spent 16 years at Subramanya spent 16 years at Google and was head of engineering for Google’s Gemini Assistant before leaving. Apple says he has a deep understanding of AI and Machine Learning (ML) research and how to integrate this research into real world products. Apple says that his knowledge will be important to Apple's current innovations and future AI features.

Apple Intelligence, the improved Siri assistant. While Siri now asks whether users want help from ChatGPT to answer certain queries, the assistant was supposed to do much more with the launch of Apple Intelligence. As a senior vice president at Apple, Giannandrea reported directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. He will continue to serve as an advisor until he leaves Apple this coming spring. Part of the reason why Apple has fallen behind its rivals in AI has to do with one of the key features of





Siri is expected to get its long-awaited AI features in iOS 26.4





Siri's new AI-related capabilities have been pushed back to iOS 26 .4. With that update, expected sometime this coming spring, Siri will be able to understand the context of what is on your screen. If there is a photo on your iPhone's display, you'll be able to say, "Send this to my brother," and Siri will do so. With access to your emails, messages, photos, and calendar, you can ask Siri for the name of the restaurant you made reservations at, the time and date it was made for, and who has been invited and receive the correct information

Siri also will be able to control apps and take complex multi-step actions. For example, you will be able to ask Siiri to take a photo you just edited and attach it to an email you just drafted. The new Siri will be powered by a large language model (LLM) with technology from Google's Gemini AI model.

Subramanya will become the Vice President of AI at Apple reporting to software chief Craig Federighi





For those interested in the new version of Siri that many iPhone users had hoped would arrive last year or this year at the latest, knowing that Apple's goal is to introduce it in iOS 26.4 means that you might want to join the iOS Beta program (tap on this link to subscribe) and install iOS 26.4 Beta when it's released so you can have a headstart on using the new Siri.





As for the newcomer, Subramanya will become the Vice President of AI at Apple. He will report to software chief Craig Federighi according to the company. Tim Cook has said that Federighi is already playing a large role in Apple's AI initiative.





In saying goodbye to Giannandrea, Tm Cook said, "“We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users. AI has long been central to Apple's strategy, and we are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig's leadership team and to bring his extraordinary AI expertise to Apple. In addition to growing his leadership team and AI responsibilities with Amar’s joining, Craig has been instrumental in driving our AI efforts, including overseeing our work to bring a more personalized Siri to users next year."

