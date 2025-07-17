Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
A new name appears for Samsung's long-rumored tri-foldable

Previously, Samsung's tri-folding phone was rumored to come with the name 'Galaxy G Fold'. Now, another not-so-catchy name has appeared.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A new name appears for Samsung's long-rumored tri-foldable
Samsung has been expected to showcase its first tri-folding phone at the recent Unpacked, but that didn't happen. Another report indicated that the South Korean company was thinking of releasing its tri-folding phone by the end of the year, but was unsure about the demand for such a device. 

Now, it seems that Samsung has decided on the phone's name, or at least, it's filed for trademark protection for a something that could be the name for the foldable. 

Drumroll, please... It's "Galaxy Z TriFold". 

The folks at GalaxyClub have discovered that Samsung has applied for trademark protection for this name in South Korea. The publication believes that this name is either for the tri-folding phone or for the lineup it will be a part of, which is obviously the Galaxy Z. 


Honestly, nobody (potentially) believes that Galaxy Z TriFold is a catchy name. It's possible that the name could be for the tri-folding smartphone series, but each individual model may get its own name, hopefully, catchier. 

Would you buy a tri-folding phone?

Vote View Result


And that wouldn't be uncommon. Usually, Samsung (as well as other brands) secures all the potential names for their upcoming lineup. Even if the company won't use all of the names, it would want to make sure nobody can use a name similar to one of their devices. So, nothing is etched in stone at this point, despite this trademark application. 

What seems more certain, though, is that Samsung hasn't abandoned the idea of a tri-folding phone, and is working on bringing it to the foldable phone market. 

Meanwhile, earlier rumors indicated another potential name for the device: 'Galaxy G Fold'. Honestly, this one doesn't sound any better than a 'Galaxy Z TriFold', so hopefully, Samsung will level up the creativity in coming up with a catchy name for this fancy device. 

The tri-folding phone was first somewhat teased (rather, it was hinted at its existence) during the January 2025 Unpacked event. Then, the teaser for the last Galaxy Unpacked also hinted at the tri-folding phone, but it didn't make an appearance alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. So, let's hope we get to see it soon. 

An earlier report indicated that Samsung's tri-folding phone may sport a 10-inch display and fold twice inward, which is different from Huawei's take with one fold inward, one fold on the outside. Rumor has it the device may cost around $3,000 (potentially), which is one hell of a price, alright. When it launches, it could have a limited release. 

Meanwhile, this peculiar device won't have as much competition, at least at the start. We have the Huawei tri-folding phone already – the Mate XT – but so far, this is the only commercially available tri-folding phone. A few other companies (Tecno and others) have shown concepts, but have yet to give us a product. In the meantime, Apple has not even joined the foldable game just yet, at all. 

As much as I personally think a tri-folding phone is fancy, I'm not sure exactly how much I'd need one. I have doubts about durability and also, its potential price may be more than I would personally pay for a phone. 

However, I'm definitely curious to see what Samsung comes up with. If they can strike the right balance between innovation, practicality, and price – and make it durable enough for daily use, the Galaxy Z TriFold (or whatever Samsung ends up calling it) could be a game-changer. Even if it's not for everyone right away, it might just push the entire foldable market forward. And it's innovative, something that the smartphone market definitely needs right now, in my humble opinion. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless