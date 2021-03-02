Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Apps

YouTube Music soon to get one of the most requested features on mobile devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 02, 2021, 1:41 AM
YouTube Music soon to get one of the most requested features on mobile devices
YouTube Music is shaping up to be a true successor of the Google Play Music app, but it's still got a long way to get there. Luckily, developers are adding new features almost every week, and when they're not doing that, they're testing new features on various platforms.

A brand-new feature is now being tested by YouTube Music developers, Reddit users noticed recently (via XDA Developers), which will give mobile users the ability to listen to a library playlist.

Arguably one of the most requested features, the ability to download songs from your library is likely to be coming soon to mobile users. Reddit user Iordbrack claims they found a new “Library Tracks” playlist in the YouTube Music app on Android, which also has a download button allowing users to download one or more songs for offline listening.

The Library Tracks playlist is automatically generated by the YouTube Music app and looks like a standard playlist. The difference is that you'll also be able to download the music on your phone, apart from being able to shuffle the playlist.

Although the feature has been fully implemented (it brings up a 404 error), Android users who find it on their devices can download it and view the playlist offline. It looks like the new feature is still in the works, but at least we know YouTube Music developers are working hard to bring the app on par with what Google Play Music used to be.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023
Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 to feature smaller notch and 120Hz LTPO display, says Kuo
Popular stories
Apple to ditch notch for punch-hole, launch 5G iPhone SE in 2022
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 series event date to be announced March 8, new camera specs leak

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless