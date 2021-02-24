YouTube Music for Android update brings an important basic feature
If you're a YouTube Music user, then you'll have a problem doing that. The streaming service that's meant to continue Google Play Music's legacy is still missing basic features, and one of them is the ability to put songs on repeat when you cast your music to a smart speaker.
Now the Repeat button is clickable while Shuffle is still grayed out. Perhaps Google is still working on bringing both features to Android users, but for the moment it's just the ability to put songs or playlists on repeat that's fully functional. Hopefully, more YouTube Music users will get both the new features sooner rather than later.