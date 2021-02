YouTube Music for Android update brings an important basic feature

I usually cast my favorite music to a Google Home smart speaker from Spotify before I go to sleep or whenever I'm in the mood for listening to some tunes. Sometimes I put a song or playlist that I like on repeat because Spotify allows me to do that.If you're a YouTube Music user, then you'll have a problem doing that. The streaming service that's meant to continue Google Play Music's legacy is still missing basic features, and one of them is the ability to put songs on repeat when you cast your music to a smart speaker.Thankfully, Google has been quick to add some of these missing features, and 9to5google reports that many YouTube Music users have now received the new option on their Android devices. The Now Playing window looks very similar to Spotify's, but the two options that you should be able to use, Shuffle and Repeat, were grayed out until recently.Now the Repeat button is clickable while Shuffle is still grayed out. Perhaps Google is still working on bringing both features to Android users, but for the moment it's just the ability to put songs or playlists on repeat that's fully functional. Hopefully, more YouTube Music users will get both the new features sooner rather than later.