Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Apps Google

YouTube Music for Android update brings an important basic feature

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 24, 2021, 4:01 PM
YouTube Music for Android update brings an important basic feature
I usually cast my favorite music to a Google Home smart speaker from Spotify before I go to sleep or whenever I'm in the mood for listening to some tunes. Sometimes I put a song or playlist that I like on repeat because Spotify allows me to do that.

If you're a YouTube Music user, then you'll have a problem doing that. The streaming service that's meant to continue Google Play Music's legacy is still missing basic features, and one of them is the ability to put songs on repeat when you cast your music to a smart speaker.

Thankfully, Google has been quick to add some of these missing features, and 9to5google reports that many YouTube Music users have now received the new option on their Android devices. The Now Playing window looks very similar to Spotify's, but the two options that you should be able to use, Shuffle and Repeat, were grayed out until recently.

Now the Repeat button is clickable while Shuffle is still grayed out. Perhaps Google is still working on bringing both features to Android users, but for the moment it's just the ability to put songs or playlists on repeat that's fully functional. Hopefully, more YouTube Music users will get both the new features sooner rather than later.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan
Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless