Watch out! These harmless-looking apps with 2 million installs are up to no good

When installing apps from the Google Play Store, we operate with the feeling that the Mountain View giant only hosts secure, vetted apps on its official apps marketplace, but often times, the company doesn't realize until after an app has been downloaded several times that it's actually malicious and needs to be removed.





Bleeping Computer IT security solutions provider Dr.Web as published a list of apps that are not what they appear to be and have been downloaded by more than 2 million Android users (via).





Four of the apps, which are mentioned below, are actually HiddenAds malware. On the surface, they look like games, but once you download them, they try to become invisible either by using Google Chrome's icon or using a transparent icon image. They silently run in the background and launch ads on your phone's browser to generate revenue for their developers. Here are their names:





Super Skibydi Killer – 1,000,000 downloads

Agent Shooter – 500,000 downloads

Rainbow Stretch – 50,000 downloads

Rubber Punch 3D – 500,000 downloads





The next group of apps are a part of the FakeApp family and their aim is to make users go to investment scam websites. Here are some of them:





Eternal Maze (Yana Pospyelova) – 50,000 downloads

Jungle Jewels (Vaibhav Wable) – 10,000 downloads

Stellar Secrets (Pepperstocks) – 10,000 downloads

Fire Fruits (Sandr Sevill) – 10,000 downloads

Cowboy's Frontier (Precipice Game Studios) – 10,000 downloads

Enchanted Elixir (Acomadyi) – 10,000 downloads



Many apps belonging to the notorious Joker family also made it to Google Play. The main motive of these apps is to make victims sign up for premium paid services. Following are some of the Joker family apps that were found on the app store:





Love Emoji Messenger (Korsinka Vimoipan) – 50,000 downloads

Beauty Wallpaper HD (fm0989184) – 1,000 downloads





Thankfully, all the apps mentioned above have been removed by Google Play but if you have already downloaded them, you'll need to remove them from your phone. As a precaution, you might consider scanning your phone using Play Protect or a smartphone antivirus.



