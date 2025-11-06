The newest brand in the US sells pricier phones deliberately – got a problem with that?
Fairphone is quite popular in certain communities: and it offers a truly unique experience.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
If you're looking for a new phone right now, that means one of the following options is valid:
If the last option is what resonates with you, I've got some good news:
I've also got some bad news: these fancy (and exotic) phones are not cheap.
The most interesting part is why the asked price is so high: this isn't a story about greed, but, instead, about… fairness.
So, as mentioned above, Fairphone is expanding into the US market, starting with its modular, repairable headphones before bringing its smartphones later. The Dutch company sees growing interest in fixable devices as right-to-repair laws spread across more states. Chief executive Raymond van Eck described the US as a key market where consumers increasingly reject disposable electronics despite fluctuating tariffs.
It's not chasing megapixels or benchmark numbers, and it doesn't try to convince you that you need AI-generated wallpapers or a titanium frame. It sells you something else: a promise to be a gadget that just does its thing and one that can be easily repaired when broken.
The Fairphone 6 isn't the world's most popular phone, but some already love it. Some expected a flimsy, plasticky device, but it turned out to feel solid and almost premium. It's not flashy, and it doesn't scream “flagship,” but it's well-built and surprisingly comfortable in hand. The phone isn't meant for gamers or performance chasers. It's for people who spend most of their time doing "normal" everyday stuff (whatever that means) – messaging, emails, video calls, YouTube, music. For that, it's perfectly fine. It doesn't struggle with work apps, it opens large documents, and the screen is decent enough for watching videos.
Of course, there are quirks. The accidental screenshot issue is another minor annoyance, but one that disappears once you get used to how the buttons are placed. The camera, on the other hand, is… okay. It takes decent shots in good light but struggles with contrast and detail during video calls. Nobody buying this phone is expecting top-notch quality photos anyway.
Still, the Fairphone comes with a big asterisk – the price. At $900 (sold only through its local partner Murena), the Fairphone 6 is in premium territory, even though its specs belong to the mid-range world. It doesn't have wireless charging, it uses USB 2.0, and its processor is solid but not remarkable. So why does it cost so much?
The answer lies in how Fairphone operates. It's a small, European company with a mission built on fairness, sustainability, and transparency. Every device is designed to be modular – you can swap out the screen, the battery, even the camera modules, without a technician or special tools. The company says the phone is made from responsibly sourced materials and assembled under better labor conditions than the industry norm.
But that idealism comes at a cost. Unlike Samsung or Apple, Fairphone doesn't have the scale to negotiate cheap deals on components. They outsource production, development, and even logistics to third parties. That means each phone costs more to make.
There's also the software side of things. Fairphone gives you a choice between regular Android and /e/OS, a privacy-focused operating system that cuts out Google entirely. On paper, /e/OS is refreshing – no data harvesting, no bloatware, and a focus on user control. In practice, it's not for everyone.
Some people love it because it feels freer, less invasive. Others find it clunky, missing features they've grown used to. Fairphone's openness to these alternatives is admirable, though. It shows they're serious about long-term support.
There's only so far Fairphone's ideals can go. Maybe a decade ago, when phones were cheaper and people liked trying new things, it could have found a niche. But today, with high prices, carrier deals, and the grip of major brands, its message feels idealistic but impractical. Most buyers won't spend $900 on a mid-range phone just because it's ethical, especially when Samsung, Apple, and Google now offer flagships with better performance and years of updates.
That's the thing about the Fairphone 6 – in another time, it might've been a small hit. Back when people were more curious about new brands and phones didn't cost as much as rent, something like this could've found its niche. But with the way things are now – inflation, tighter budgets, and people sticking to familiar brands (it gives a sense of stability) – a $900 mid-ranger just isn't built to win. The Fairphone isn't a flagship, not even close, and most buyers won't pay that kind of money for something that trades specs for ideals.
- There are some issues with your current handset;
- Your phone is OK, it's just that you're filthy rich and shopping is your religion;
- You're sick not just of the Apple/Samsung duarchy, but you're fed up with Google, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and the rest of the gang, too. You need something really hip.
Enter the Fairphone
Image by Fairphone
Things aren't as simple as that. That's because the Fairphone 6 – the company's latest handset – isn't itself a "traditional" smartphone.
One thing users seem to love is the physical focus switch, a small toggle that lets you disconnect from notifications and distractions. It's the kind of analog touch that makes you slow down a bit in a world of endless notifications and vibrations.
The real cost of flagships
Image by Fairphone
They also sell only a fraction of what major brands move each year, so there's no economy of scale to bring prices down. The result is a $900 phone that, in pure hardware terms, performs like something half that price. If we throw in the mind-blowing ~$370 OnePlus Ace 6 – a.k.a. the OnePlus 15R – things are truly tragic for the Fairphone 6.
What about the software?
Image by Fairphone
Another time, another place
Image by Fairphone
Still, it's good to see a company trying something different. The more brands we have, the better – even if only a few of them show on the map.
