Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

Vivo's latest camera phone vs Google's biggest Pixel — who takes better photos?

Vivo recently unveiled its new pair of X300 phones — the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Meant to be the "mini flagship" and "camera flagship" of the company. Right now, there's no word on a Vivo X300 Ultra, so for now, the Pro is the best they have to offer.

Is the best good enough to beat Google's latest Pixels with their computational photography tricks? Well, we took the two phones out in the wild to take some identical pictures with them. They do have a lot of the same options — including that they both go up to 100x zoom, heavily assisted by AI tuning.

Yes, the Vivo does also have an external telephoto lens that you can attach to it. But this was fair play only — just naked phones and pressing the shutter button at the same time. Here's what we got:

Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Specs:


Vivo X300 ProPixel 10 Pro XL
Main Camera
50MP, f/2.0
24mm
1/1.28-inch sensor		Main Camera
50MP, f/1.7
25mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
Ultra-wide
50MP, f2.0
15mm
1/2.76-inch sensor		Ultra-wide Camera
48MP, f/1.7
13mm
1/2.55-inch sensor
Telephoto
3.5X zoom (85mm)
200MP, f/2.7
1/1.4-inch sensor		Telephoto 2
5X zoom (113mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor
Front Camera
50MP		Front Camera
42MP

Zoom Quality




Front Camera





Main Camera (Day photos)







Main Camera (Night photos)






Ultra-wide Camera (Day photos)





Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)




Macro 1x



Interesting to see how the Pixel photos consistently have lower contrast. That doesn't necessarily make them worse, but doesn't do them favors in a side-by-side comparison like this, where the Vivo photos just pop with brightness and vibrancy. Still, try to spend a few extra beats on a photo to try and negate that initial "wow" effect.



