Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

Vivo recently unveiled its new pair of X300 phones — the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Meant to be the "mini flagship" and "camera flagship" of the company. Right now, there's no word on a Vivo X300 Ultra, so for now, the Pro is the best they have to offer.





Is the best good enough to beat Google's latest Pixels with their computational photography tricks? Well, we took the two phones out in the wild to take some identical pictures with them. They do have a lot of the same options — including that they both go up to 100x zoom, heavily assisted by AI tuning.





Yes, the Vivo does also have an external telephoto lens that you can attach to it. But this was fair play only — just naked phones and pressing the shutter button at the same time. Here's what we got:





Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Specs:



< Vivo X300 Pro 10x Pixel 10 Pro XL 10x >

< Vivo X300 Pro 100x Pixel 10 Pro XL 100x >

Front Camera

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

Main Camera (Day photos)

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

Main Camera (Night photos)

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

Ultra-wide Camera (Day photos)

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

Macro 1x

< Vivo X300 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL >

Interesting to see how the Pixel photos consistently have lower contrast. That doesn't necessarily make them worse, but doesn't do them favors in a side-by-side comparison like this, where the Vivo photos just pop with brightness and vibrancy. Still, try to spend a few extra beats on a photo to try and negate that initial "wow" effect.











