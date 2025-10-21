Vivo X300 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera comparison

Vivo's X300 Pro is now reality. Currently only available in China, but most probably coming to international markets very soon, it's the next camera-centric flagship from the company. And it, indeed, delivers the goods — with a 200 MP zoom camera that you can attach an external telephoto lens to, a 50 MP main camera that delivers surprisingly sharp pictures, and a 50 MP ultra-wide one that is excellent for landscapes.





It arrives in a market that already has the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra — a phone that topped the score of our camera benchmark test when it came out early this year. The question now is, will Vivo outplay and out-camera the champ?





Default settings only, because otherwise we will be here all week. No telephoto extenders — just a fair game, camera vs camera. Here are some samples!





Vivo X300 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specs:



Zoom Quality

< Vivo X300 10x Galaxy S25 Ultra 10x >

< Vivo X300 100x Galaxy S25 Ultra 100x >

Front Camera

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

Main Camera (Day photos)

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

Main Camera (Night photos)

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

Ultra-wide Camera (Day photos)

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

Macro 1x

< Vivo X300 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

Well, it seems Samsung has a worthy competitor on its hands. What do you think about the photos? Is there a clear winner? Or is it blow for blow?



