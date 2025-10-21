Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Vivo X300 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera comparison

A slew of photos taken with Samsung's best and Vivo's latest

Vivo's X300 Pro is now reality. Currently only available in China, but most probably coming to international markets very soon, it's the next camera-centric flagship from the company. And it, indeed, delivers the goods — with a 200 MP zoom camera that you can attach an external telephoto lens to, a 50 MP main camera that delivers surprisingly sharp pictures, and a 50 MP ultra-wide one that is excellent for landscapes.

It arrives in a market that already has the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra — a phone that topped the score of our camera benchmark test when it came out early this year. The question now is, will Vivo outplay and out-camera the champ?

Default settings only, because otherwise we will be here all week. No telephoto extenders — just a fair game, camera vs camera. Here are some samples!

Vivo X300 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specs:


Vivo X300 ProGalaxy S25 Ultra
Main Camera
50MP, f/2.0
24mm
1/1.28-inch sensor		Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
Ultra-wide
50MP, f2.0
15mm
1/2.76-inch sensor		Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9
13mm
1/2.5-inch sensor
---Telephoto 1
3X zoom
10MP, f/2.4
1/3.5-inch sensor
Telephoto
3.5X zoom (85mm)
200MP, f/2.7
1/1.4-inch sensor		Telephoto 2
5X zoom (111mm)
50MP, f/3.4
1/2.5-inch sensor
Front Camera
50MP		Front Camera
12MP

Zoom Quality




Front Camera





Main Camera (Day photos)







Main Camera (Night photos)






Ultra-wide Camera (Day photos)





Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)




Macro 1x



Well, it seems Samsung has a worthy competitor on its hands. What do you think about the photos? Is there a clear winner? Or is it blow for blow?

