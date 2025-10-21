Vivo X300 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Camera comparison
A slew of photos taken with Samsung's best and Vivo's latest
Vivo's X300 Pro is now reality. Currently only available in China, but most probably coming to international markets very soon, it's the next camera-centric flagship from the company. And it, indeed, delivers the goods — with a 200 MP zoom camera that you can attach an external telephoto lens to, a 50 MP main camera that delivers surprisingly sharp pictures, and a 50 MP ultra-wide one that is excellent for landscapes.
It arrives in a market that already has the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra — a phone that topped the score of our camera benchmark test when it came out early this year. The question now is, will Vivo outplay and out-camera the champ?
Default settings only, because otherwise we will be here all week. No telephoto extenders — just a fair game, camera vs camera. Here are some samples!
Vivo X300 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specs:
|Vivo X300 Pro
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Main Camera
50MP, f/2.0
24mm
1/1.28-inch sensor
|Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide
50MP, f2.0
15mm
1/2.76-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9
13mm
1/2.5-inch sensor
|---
|Telephoto 1
3X zoom
10MP, f/2.4
1/3.5-inch sensor
|Telephoto
3.5X zoom (85mm)
200MP, f/2.7
1/1.4-inch sensor
|Telephoto 2
5X zoom (111mm)
50MP, f/3.4
1/2.5-inch sensor
|Front Camera
50MP
|Front Camera
12MP
Zoom Quality
Front Camera
Main Camera (Day photos)
Main Camera (Night photos)
Ultra-wide Camera (Day photos)
Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)
Macro 1x
Well, it seems Samsung has a worthy competitor on its hands. What do you think about the photos? Is there a clear winner? Or is it blow for blow?
