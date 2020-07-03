Android Deals Google

Unlocked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are more than half off on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 03, 2020, 12:12 PM
Unlocked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are more than half off on Amazon
Amazon is running a big promotion on some of Google's flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Although the search giant is expected to reveal new smartphones this year, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL remain highly regarded among Android users.

However, one could argue that even though they were launched on the market nearly two years ago, many US retailers still sell the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL for $800 and $900, respectively. Luckily, if you're in the market for a Google smartphone, we have the perfect deal for you.

Amazon now offers major discounts on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. For a very limited time, the Pixel 3 is $425 off, while the Pixel 3 XL is getting a whopping $465 discount. These prices are available for the Clearly White and Not Pink (64GB), respectively, but other colors are on sale as well, it's just that their discounts are slightly smaller.

Both phones come unlocked and will work on all US carriers regardless of whether they're using GSM or CDMA networks. Also, they're brand new and come with US warranty.

Related phones

Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
$334 Pixel 3 on
  • Display 5.5 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$440 Pixel 3 XL on
$350 Google Pixel 3 XL on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 10

