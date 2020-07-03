Unlocked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are more than half off on Amazon
Amazon now offers major discounts on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. For a very limited time, the Pixel 3 is $425 off, while the Pixel 3 XL is getting a whopping $465 discount. These prices are available for the Clearly White and Not Pink (64GB), respectively, but other colors are on sale as well, it's just that their discounts are slightly smaller.
Both phones come unlocked and will work on all US carriers regardless of whether they're using GSM or CDMA networks. Also, they're brand new and come with US warranty.