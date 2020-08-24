Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
T-Mobile Sprint Wireless service

T-Mobile's Money program comes to Sprint customers

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 24, 2020, 8:48 AM
T-Mobile's Money program comes to Sprint customers
After acquiring Sprint, T-Mobile continues to bring its programs and services to Sprint customers in an attempt to streamline its portfolio of offerings. Today, the Un-carrier announced that it's extending the benefits of the Money program to all legacy Sprint customers.

Money is T-Mobile's no-fee, interest-earning, mobile-first checking account. With T-Mobile Money, customers can get up to 50 times higher interest rates than other checking accounts and no costly bank fees.

T-Mobile Money offers customers 4% annual percentage yield on balances up to $3,000 and 1% APY thereafter. On top of that, T-Mobile Money offers customers the option to get paid up to two days early with direct deposit. Also, there are no monthly, overdraft, account or transfer fees for T-Mobile Money users.

Lastly, T-Mobile and legacy Spring postpaid customers can register for overdraft protection, which allows them to go in the red, up to $50, without penalty as long as they bring the account back to a positive balance within 30 days.

All legacy Sprint customers who want to take advantage of the program's benefits can sign up for Money directly from within the T-Mobile Money app for Android and iOS. Also, it's possible to sign up via T-Mobile Money's website.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX
Popular stories
Latest leaked images, rumored specs for Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs
Popular stories
iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G ad shows the device in action
Popular stories
Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered Asus Zenfone 7 will be an absolute steal at the rumored price

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless