Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line)

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile iPhone deal
T-Mobile is spreading the love with two new iPhone upgrade deals.

According to details shared by an insider, T-Mobile has introduced two new iPhone upgrade deals which are not just for those on newer plans, but also for customers on older plans. Both deals require you to trade in an old device but that's the only requirement. You don't have to worry about adding a new line or switching to a new plan.

The first deal will net you $830 off towards a new iPhone if you are on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus, or Next. Subscribers on most other plans, such as Magenta, Go 5G, One, Simple Choice, and Essentials can save $500 when upgrading to a new iPhone.

Considering the iPhone 16 starts at $799 and the base iPhone 16 Pro costs $999, these are both great deals and will let you get one of Apple's latest models for the price of a budget phone.

These deals can also be stacked with Costco and Sam's Club gift cards for added savings. Right now, the gift cards are worth $100.

As for which devices qualify as eligible trade-ins, well, as long as you have an iPhone 11 Pro or newer model, a Samsung Galaxy S10 or later model, or a Google Pixel 6 or a more recent variant, you will get the maximum trade-in value. That's pretty generous, considering the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10 came out in 2019, and the Pixel 6 is also four years old at this point.

If your device is even older, the trade-in value will be cut in half, meaning you will be able to save either $415 or $250, depending on the plan you are on.

Customers on segmented plans such as Magenta Max Military, First Responder, or 55+ and Go5G Plus or Next Military, First Responder, or 55+ will save $630 towards a new iPhone. Other Military plans get a discount of $500.

The deals are only available in company-owned retail stores. While it's not exactly known when they will end, they are unlikely to last beyond the weekend.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing

Latest News

Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless