The beloved T-Mobile Tuesdays app is dead, long live T Life now!





For its part, Magenta has yet to release an official statement confirming the imminent death of its hugely popular T-Mobile Tuesdays app and fully detailing the transition to T Life. This seemingly inexplicable secrecy might be viewed as a cause of concern by some of the operator's longtime customers and perks hunters, but fret not, as the actual T-Mobile Tuesdays program is obviously not going anywhere.





Instead, you'll simply have to look for your weekly loyalty rewards in a different place going forward. Specifically, in T Life, which is described as your "go-to app from T-Mobile that brings together your connected world."





That means T Life contains more than free stuff, discounts on gas, movie tickets, and so on and so forth, also letting you, for instance, control your 5G Home Internet (if you have such a service from T-Mo) and connect a SyncUP Kids Watch (if you own such a device) to your phone without needing to install a different standalone app for each tool.





T-Mobile Tuesdays app appears to have been officially renamed in both TheTuesdays app appears to have been officially renamed in both Google Play and Apple's App Store already, although you can naturally still find it by entering both its old and new monikers. That's of course if you're looking to download it for the first time, while existing users seem to be treated differently depending on their mobile operating system of choice.





If you're on iOS and have app updates enabled on your iPhone, T Life should have already replaced T-Mobile Tuesdays on your end as well at some point in the last couple of days. Android users, meanwhile, will be a little slower to adopt the new name and expanded functionality, with a staggered rollout apparently taking place as we speak through February 5.





At that point, everyone should be able to live the best "T Life", finding their T-Mobile Tuesdays perks and freebies inside and at least in theory enjoying the same great savings on all kinds of products, items, and services as before. But we still can't shake off the feeling that T-Mobile is making this change in an unusually discreet manner, potentially aiming to "bury" a program that's become more and more controversial in recent years.




