See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

T-Mobile employees planning a little mutiny to protest unfair treatment of customers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile employee protests
Companies like T-Mobile like to make a big show of honoring esteemed members of the society but few deliver on their promise. Angry about T-Mobile backtracking on a commitment it made to military officers, first responders, and senior citizens, some T-Mobile employees have decided to stage a protest.

Earlier this month, T-Mobilereduced the trade-in discount offered to customers on Military and veteran, First responder, and Age 55+ versions of standard plans. These plans are a little more affordable than segmented plans and were introduced as a token of appreciation to the members of the society who dedicate their lives to serving others.

The reduced trade-in discount essentially offsets the lower prices offered to these customers. On top of that, these customers aren't eligible for some recently announced plans and promotions, including a BOGO offer that hooks subscribers up with a free line and an affordable plan for smart devices.



T-Mobile employees, specifically veterans and first responders, have decided to protest this change. According to a post on Reddit, a group of employees have asked the company to reverse the decision and "restore full promotional eligibility for veterans and first responders."

If the demands are not met, employees will stage a walk-out at 11 AM on Black Friday, which falls on November 29 this year. It is one of the biggest shopping days of the year in the US which is why retailers require all hands on deck.

An employee walkout on a day T-Mobile offers aggressive discounts to boost sales could severely disrupt operations.

Employees participating in the protest believe that after the changes, veterans and first responders - who sacrificed their lives to serve the nation - are paying more every month than customers on regular plans.

They argue that these discounts were more than a promotional tool and were offered as a recognition of service provided by veterans and first responders. They believe that taking the discount back is demoralizing and insulting and sends the wrong message about T-Mobile's values.

Since this is just a post on Reddit, it's hard to ascertain how many employees will actually walk off from their jobs on November 29.

Recommended Stories
While employees are understandably hurt about T-Mobile slashing discounts offered to respected members of society, that might not be the only reason behind the protest. After all, employees, particularly sales staff, are the ones who have to deal with frustrated customers whenever a controversial change is announced. Other than that, resentment has been building for quite some time due to undue pressure on employees to boost sales. It's all coming to a head now.

Whether T-Mobile will take back its decision or reprimand employees for revolting against it remains to be seen.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless