T-Mobile CEO reveals secret sauce for success: loving customers and empowering employees

Mike Sievert, CEO T-Mobile , October 2024



Sievert claims that T-Mobile currently offers three times more speed and capacity than its competitors, and credit this to leapfrogging rivals in the 5G race and betting big on the mid-band spectrum. He says that competitors are a few years behind T-Mobile and it will stay this way for a long time. Sievert claims thatcurrently offers three times more speed and capacity than its competitors, and credit this to leapfrogging rivals in the 5G race and betting big on the mid-band spectrum. He says that competitors are a few years behindand it will stay this way for a long time.



The CEO also talked about the company's interest in delivering fiber internet service to customers. He says the company is already the fifth largest home broadband provider. And while its 5G internet business is growing rapidly, the company wants to branch out and include fiber in its offering too, for which it has The CEO also talked about the company's interest in delivering fiber internet service to customers. He says the company is already the fifth largest home broadband provider. And while its 5G internet business is growing rapidly, the company wants to branch out and include fiber in its offering too, for which it has planned a string of acquisitions





Sivert also talked about Legere's "unique approach to leadership" and how a years-long succession process helped him step into the role of CEO. Sievert says Legere taught him the importance of listening to frontline employees and empowering them. Sivert also talked about Legere's "unique approach to leadership" and how a years-long succession process helped him step into the role of CEO. Sievert says Legere taught him the importance of listening to frontline employees and empowering them.





Sievert also briefly touched upon the current state of the smartphone industry and how the upgrade cycle has increased from 1.5 years to three years. He thinks rising prices and the improvement in the quality of phones are why people are sticking to them for longer. Sievert also briefly touched upon the current state of the smartphone industry and how the upgrade cycle has increased from 1.5 years to three years. He thinks rising prices and the improvement in the quality of phones are why people are sticking to them for longer.





The CEO also revealed that most people prefer the company's higher-end offers because they see more value in them. The CEO also revealed that most people prefer the company's higher-end offers because they see more value in them.





Sivert also talked about the company's plan to leverage AI to improve everything from customer service to network architecture to stay ahead of its competitors.



