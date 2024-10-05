Subscribe to access exclusive content
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight

T-Mobile keeps coming up with new ways to get customers riled up and leaves it to employees to clean up the mess.

A few days ago, it was reported that T-Mobile was going to lower the trade-in discounts available to customers on segmented plans. These are the discounted versions of Go5G, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Next plans for military and veteran officers, first responders, and customers older than 55.

Previously, everyone on a plan was offered the same trade-in values, including those on segmented versions. A new policy that seemingly went into effect yesterday reduces the trade-in discount offered to military officers, first responders, and senior citizens.

Customers who saw trade-in value drop overnight are angry at the new change and many of them are venting this frustration to front-line employees. This is a repeat of what we have seen several times in the past: the higher-ups make a controversial change and expect employees to deal with the fallout of the decision.

This also marks the second about-face from the company in just a year. In May, T-Mobile went back on its promise to never hike prices on some legacy plans. And now, by offering higher discounts to customers on standard plans, the company is violating its promise of offering the same deals to everyone who's a part of the Yearly Upgrade program. Top-tier discounts are now apparently reserved for Go5G Next customers.

I was on Magenta Max military and upgraded to Go5G plus JUST to get the phone deals since I already got bent over with the deals leaving MM. Now this. Unfortunately T-Mobile is still the best and cheapest in my area but this really blows.
Reddit user bmojica35, October 2024

T-Mobile likes to portray itself as a company that wants to offer the maximum value to every customer but this change is another proof that it doesn't like to follow through on its grand promises.

On average, customers on Age 55+, Military, and First Responder plans should expect to see trade-in discounts reduced by $200.

There was literally PAGES and PAGES of comments from sales reps and managers all bashing t-mobile in the internal document posting on how horrible of a change this is.
Quoting customers was an absolute nightmare trying to figure out the best deal for them and transactions take even longer now. Both new customers and existing customers alike. The worst of it is t-mobile has been promoting these new plans that customers will always get the best deal and top promotions and now they wont. It just makes the front-line employees look bad.
Reddit user Lampshadeszz, October 2024

In related news, the company has also decided to not bring back  the free line promo this month, despite earlier having planned to do so.

Despite lowering the incentives available to customers, T-Mobile has reportedly increased performance metrics for employees. This indicates that it expects to do more business even after this unpopular move.

Looking at the company's performance in the last quarter though, it does look like higher prices and lower discounts aren't as big of a turn-off for customers as online comments would have you believe. Little things do add up over time though and T-Mobile might be tempting fate by going back on everything that helped it win over customers.
