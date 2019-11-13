Sprint Black Friday 2019 deals
Sprint's Black Friday deals are now live! We've compiled a list of some of the best deals you can get on Sprint this Black Friday:
- Apple iPhone 11 for $15/month: add a line and lease the iPhone 11 for $15/mo
- Apple iPhone XR for $10/month: add a line and get the iPhone XR for $10 a month with Sprint Flex lease.
- Apple Watch Series 5 at 50% off
- Apple iPad (7th Gen) for $99 ($4.17/month): Requires 24-month installment billing agreement, new line of tablet unlimited service, and active handset on account.
- Samsung Galaxy S10e for $5/month with Sprint Flex lease
- Samsung Galaxy S10 for $10/month with Sprint Flex lease
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $15/month with Sprint Flex lease
- Galaxy Watch Active2 at %50 off (with monthly bill credits)
- Google Pixel 4 lease one, get one free
- Google Pixel 3 at $10/month with an 18-month lease
- Save over 50% on an LG phone (incl. LG G8X ThinQ, LG V50, V40 and other selects) and get a free 49" 4K Smart TV
