T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals

T-Mobile's Black Friday 2019 deals are now live!
Smartphones & Tablets
- Samsung BOGO deals: Buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 series phone (S10e, S10, S10+, and S10 5G are all eligible), or a Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ and get a second one as a freebie. The deal is good if join T-Mobile and activate both devices or add a new voice line to an existing qualifying plan)
- Free iPhone 8: Get a free iPhone 8 or save up to $450 on models older than the iPhone 8 (including all iPhone 6 and iPhone 5 versions, as well as the SE) by trading in an eligible iPhone model and activating a new voice line on a qualifying plan.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 at 50% off: Save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S6 by activating a new mobile internet line (6GB or more of mobile data).
- Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A: Get a free Galaxy Tab A by activating a new mobile internet line (6GB or more of mobile data).
Smartwatches
- Apple Watch BOGO: Buy an Apple Watch (Series 3, 4 and 5 are all eligible) and save $200 on a second model of either equal or lesser value by activating a new smartwatch line.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch BOGO: Buy a Galaxy Watch and get a second one for free (as long as it is of equal or lesser value) by activating a smartwatch line.
