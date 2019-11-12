T-Mobile Articles Deals

T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals

Milen Yanachkov by Milen Yanachkov   /  Nov 15, 2019, 8:24 AM
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
Black Friday may not seem like the best time to be switching carriers or dealing with plans, especially if you already have a long shopping list and little time to spare. However, Black Friday is precisely the time when all major carriers will be looking to poach customers from one another with great deals on phones, plans, wearables, and all sorts of accessories.

T-Mobile's Black Friday 2019 deals are now live!


Smartphones & Tablets


  • Samsung BOGO deals: Buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 series phone (S10e, S10, S10+, and S10 5G are all eligible), or a Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ and get a second one as a freebie. The deal is good if join T-Mobile and activate both devices or add a new voice line to an existing qualifying plan)
  • Free iPhone 8: Get a free iPhone 8 or save up to $450 on models older than the iPhone 8 (including all iPhone 6 and iPhone 5 versions, as well as the SE) by trading in an eligible iPhone model and activating a new voice line on a qualifying plan.
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 at 50% off: Save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S6 by activating a new mobile internet line (6GB or more of mobile data).
  • Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A: Get a free Galaxy Tab A by activating a new mobile internet line (6GB or more of mobile data).

Smartwatches


  • Apple Watch BOGO: Buy an Apple Watch (Series 3, 4 and 5 are all eligible) and save $200 on a second model of either equal or lesser value by activating a new smartwatch line.
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch BOGO: Buy a Galaxy Watch and get a second one for free (as long as it is of equal or lesser value) by activating a smartwatch line.

