Best Target Black Friday 2019 deals: phones, smartwatches, other smart things

Target Black Friday deals

In case nothing in the Preview weekend catches your fancy, here are the best mobile deals that will be live on Black Friday. Stay tuned as more information becomes available and this list evolves:



iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (Verizon | AT&T) $200 gift card



While Apple's jewels are a bit too hot to get an outright discount, you can nab yourself a gift card with your purchase. When you go for an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you will get a $200 bonus that you can come back and spend at Target for whatever else you want.



The phone purchase needs to include a carrier activation with the in-store vendors.



Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 (Verizon | AT&T) $400 gift card



Samsung’s top-tier phones come with a similar deal. Buying the compact



The catch still applies — you need to activate your purchased device on AT&T or Verizon, in store, if you are to get the card.



Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL $300 gift card



Another hot pair of phones, Google’s Pixels have barely hit store shelves, so we can’t really hope for an up-front discount. Still, a $300 gift card is quite generous, essentially bringing down the Pixel’s price from $800 - $900 to $500 - $600.



If you want even more savings, you can go for last year’s



Of course, any of these phones needs to be activated with an AT&T or Verizon tech in the Target store in order for you to get your gift card.



Google-ify your home $50 off



You will be able to get a Google Home and a Google Nest Hub, each at $50 off. This translates to $49 for the



$70 - $100 off









Shop Apple Watch Series 4 models



Samsung Galaxy Watch $80 off



Among other big and small smartwatch deals, we can spot Samsung’s



Shop Samsung watches



Sammy’s watch is notable for its convincing “classic watch” appearance as well as a rotating mechanical bezel for easier menu and widget scrolling. Its battery also happens to last for about 3 days, which is ages in the world of smartwatches. You can't get a discounted Series 5, unfortunately, but Apple's last gen Watch is still pretty good and is down by $70 for the GPS only models and a full $100 for the GPS + cellular models. In other words, they start at $329. If you want to go cheaper, you can buy a Series 3 from Target, but the Black Friday discount for that generation is pretty weak — only $30.Among other big and small smartwatch deals, we can spot Samsung’s Galaxy Watch . Both the 42 mm and 46 mm versions are listed at $80 off, which means that they will set you back $249.99 and $269.99 respectively on Black Friday. The sleek-looking Galaxy Watch Active 2 is discounted by $50, selling for $229.99 - $249.99 depending on size.Sammy’s watch is notable for its convincing “classic watch” appearance as well as a rotating mechanical bezel for easier menu and widget scrolling. Its battery also happens to last for about 3 days, which is ages in the world of smartwatches.





Headphones galore!







(noise-cancelling over-ears) - $89.99 ($110 off) There are a lot of discounted headphone models, but pay attention to these: Sony WHCH700N (noise-cancelling over-ears) - $89.99 ($110 off)





More Black Friday deals below! JBL E65BTNC - $99.99 ($100 off)More Black Friday deals below!





The shopping craze of Black Friday is about to begin, and we all know the major store chains will have some mouth-watering deals for us. Target — of course — is among them, and here, we will be tracking the noteworthy mobile bargains that pop up at the store.Target kicked off things with a “preview sale”, only live for a couple of days, between the 8th and 9th of November. That’s just to give us a taste of what’s to come. Things are about to really kick off on the 16th with Target’s annual HoliDeals event — new deals for every weekend leading up to the big Black Friday sale. Said deals will be announced each Tuesday, so keep an eye out!