Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday Coming
Early Amazon Black Friday deals are in, with much more to come!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Reddit is officially down

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Reddit down
If you think Reddit is acting up, you are not alone, as the social media platform seems to be experiencing issues. While the site isn't down per se, it is massively glitchy right now, making it difficult to sign in or access some posts.

Nearly 45,000 complaints have been lodged on the outage tracker Down Detector in just one hour. The outage seemingly started at around 3.26 AM Eastern Time.

When I was trying to sign in on the web, I got the following error:

"upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection failure"

Many other users were shown the same error when accessing the website. The problem also extends to the app, which says "We had some trouble getting to Reddit" whenever you open a post.


Reddit has officially acknowledged the issue, with its status page saying that the company is experiencing "Degraded performance for reddit.com." The glitch affects nearly everything, from desktop and mobile websites to comment processing and spam processing. 


The company is working on the issue and with complaints steadily quieting down, it looks like it has a handle on the problem. Everything appears to be working fine for me now but that doesn't mean the problem has been fixed completely. Complaints have not entirely subsided, with many users on social media websites saying that they still can't access Reddit.

Reddit is not the only platform experiencing issues today. Social network BlueSky and payment app Venmo were also having problems, but they are largely back to functioning normally.

This is a developing story...
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless