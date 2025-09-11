Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Can the Pixel 10 Pro XL dethrone the Galaxy S25 Ultra? And is ProRes Zoom really a game-changer?
The Pixel 10 Pro XL offers the latest and greatest generation of Google's computational photography magic and with new AI tricks with ProRes Zoom it proclaims itself to be the best camera on a phone ever.
Such bold claims definitely need to be checked. And we know of one phone that might not agree with those proclamations, and you probably won't be surprised that we are talking about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
To test the camera capabilities of these Android powerhouses we took dozens of photos in various conditions. In this article we give you the samples side by side with no further commentary, just take a close look and make up your own mind.
Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specs:
|Google
Pixel 10 Pro XL
|Samsung
Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Main Camera
50MP, f/1.7
25mm
1/3.1-inch sensor
|Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide
48MP, f/1.7
13mm
1/2.55-inch sensor
|Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9
13mm
1/2.5-inch sensor
|Telephoto 1
-
|Telephoto 1
3X zoom
10MP, f/2.4
1/3.5-inch sensor
|Telephoto 2
5X zoom (128mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor
|Telephoto 2
5X zoom (111mm)
50MP, f/3.4
1/2.5-inch sensor
|Front Camera
42MP
|Front Camera
12MP
The most notable thing about the Pixel 10 Pro XL is... that there is very little new in terms of hardware. You have a triple camera system with the same specs as the Pixel 9 Pro XL from last year.
So Google better really step up its software processing game...
Main Camera (Day photos)
Main Camera (Night photos)
Ultra-wide Camera (Day photos)
Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)
ProRes Zoom (30X)
10X/5X Zoom
Selfie
So, does the new Pixel 10 Pro XL live up to the high expectations? And which one would you pick, the Pixel or the Galaxy?
