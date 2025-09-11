Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Can the Pixel 10 Pro XL dethrone the Galaxy S25 Ultra? And is ProRes Zoom really a game-changer?

The Pixel 10 Pro XL offers the latest and greatest generation of Google's computational photography magic and with new AI tricks with ProRes Zoom it proclaims itself to be the best camera on a phone ever.

Such bold claims definitely need to be checked. And we know of one phone that might not agree with those proclamations, and you probably won't be surprised that we are talking about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

To test the camera capabilities of these Android powerhouses we took dozens of photos in various conditions. In this article we give you the samples side by side with no further commentary, just take a close look and make up your own mind.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

6.8-inch
Triple camera
5200 mAh
16GB
$1199 at BestBuy

Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specs:


Google
Pixel 10 Pro XL		Samsung
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Main Camera
50MP, f/1.7
25mm
1/3.1-inch sensor		Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
Ultra-wide
48MP, f/1.7
13mm
1/2.55-inch sensor		Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9
13mm
1/2.5-inch sensor
Telephoto 1
-		Telephoto 1
3X zoom
10MP, f/2.4
1/3.5-inch sensor
Telephoto 2
5X zoom (128mm)
48MP, f/2.8
1/2.55-inch sensor		Telephoto 2
5X zoom (111mm)
50MP, f/3.4
1/2.5-inch sensor
Front Camera
42MP
Front Camera
12MP

The most notable thing about the Pixel 10 Pro XL is... that there is very little new in terms of hardware. You have a triple camera system with the same specs as the Pixel 9 Pro XL from last year.

So Google better really step up its software processing game...

Also read:

Main Camera (Day photos)





Main Camera (Night photos)








Ultra-wide Camera (Day photos)





Ultra-wide Camera (Night photos)





ProRes Zoom (30X)





10X/5X Zoom




Selfie




So, does the new Pixel 10 Pro XL live up to the high expectations? And which one would you pick, the Pixel or the Galaxy?

Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless