OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets its first Android 12 beta update, here's what's new
The Nord CE 2 is the latest mid-range smartphone from OnePlus, and while the device seems great specs-wise, it’s got one downside: Android 11. Although it hit shelves earlier this year, OnePlus decided to go with Android 11 instead of the latest version of Google’s OS.
The lack of Android 12 might have been a deal-breaker for many, but that’s about to change, as OnePlus is now rolling out the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta, based on Android 12. The upgrade is only possible for OnePlus Nord 2 CE devices that are on OxygenOS build A.13, and includes the following changes:
Dark mode
Shelf
Work Life Balance
Gallery
Canvas AOD
Before you boot up the new Android 12 open beta, keep in mind that some features might not work as they should. For example, there is no location information available in the video details. Also, the time displays on AOD abnormally and the sound might not play when connected to a wireless earphone inn the App cloner version of WhatsApp.
If you think you’re up to the task, you can manually upgrade your OnePlus Nord CE 2 to Android 12 by following the guide posted on the OnePlus forums.
The lack of Android 12 might have been a deal-breaker for many, but that’s about to change, as OnePlus is now rolling out the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta, based on Android 12. The upgrade is only possible for OnePlus Nord 2 CE devices that are on OxygenOS build A.13, and includes the following changes:
System
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
Dark mode
- Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
- Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
Work Life Balance
- Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
Gallery
- Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
- Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
Before you boot up the new Android 12 open beta, keep in mind that some features might not work as they should. For example, there is no location information available in the video details. Also, the time displays on AOD abnormally and the sound might not play when connected to a wireless earphone inn the App cloner version of WhatsApp.
If you think you’re up to the task, you can manually upgrade your OnePlus Nord CE 2 to Android 12 by following the guide posted on the OnePlus forums.
Things that are NOT allowed: