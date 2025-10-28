I’ve only charged this flagship four times in a week, and it’s not an iPhone or a Galaxy





That's every other day, essentially, and I can't really recall a time that anything remotely similar has happened with any other phone I've used in the past few years.





The reason for that will be immediately apparent to just about anyone who takes a glimpse at the phone's specs sheet. The Oppo Find X9 Pro comes with a truly massive 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which has an enormous capacity edge over just about any other phone you might be able to officially purchase in the US. That includes the 5,000mAh Galaxy S25 Ultra , which is now trailing behind the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pixel 10 Pro XL that actually have larger batteries than Samsung's pride and glory.





Massive battery + efficient chipset = A universal win?





Aside from the truly massive battery, the Oppo Find X9 Pro also features MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9500 chip. This third-gen 3nm octa-core chip brings a lot of performance improvements that put it almost on par with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Apple A19 Pro, but it's the efficiency that's even more impressive here. MediaTek claims the chipset has 37% lower CPU peak use, as well as 55% improved power efficiency of the highest-clocked Ultra core in comparison with the Dimensity 9400.

Sounds impressive on paper, but… how many of you know what the power efficiency of the Dimensity 9400 is? That's right, those numbers pulled out of thin air sound great but give little real substance.





Oppo Find X9 Pro's spectacular battery life is real





What can speak much better for the efficiency and the battery life of the Oppo Find X9 Pro is its performance in our independent battery tests. This phone aces those and is, in fact, at the third spot in our all-time ranking list for overall battery life. Only an Asus Zenfone 10 and a Sony Xperia 10 IV surpass it. Of all three, however, it's the Find X9 Pro that's the unmistakable flagship that doesn't compromise on any other key aspect, and the phone you'd actually want to use.





However, among all flagship phones released in the past couple of years, the Find X9 Pro sits proudly at the top, besting any Samsung, Apple, or Pixel phone you might think of.













The Find X9 Pro achieves 25 and a half hours in our web browsing test. Only one other phone has performed better, the Zenfone 10. The Find X9 Pro achieves 13 and a half hours in our web browsing test, which is yet another respectable result. Finally, in the 3D gaming test, the Find X9 Pro lasts for 11 hours and 17 minutes, which isn't a groundbreaking result by any means, but definitely establishes this Oppo phone as a durable performer.



The crazy part––you'd never know it's such a well-endowed phone





But awesome battery life isn't that difficult to achieve: you just need to pair an efficient chip with a large battery.





What's more challenging is to keep the design language in check and cram all that hardware into a phone that still feels elegant, not like a brick. Would you want to use a brick? I know I wouldn't, therefore props to Oppo for keeping the device just 8.3 mm thick, which is actually less than the iPhone 17 Pro Max 's 8.75mm body.





What's more, the weight isn't too outlandish. At 224 grams, it's not the lightest flagship, but it's also very far removed from the heaviest ones out there.





So, all in all, I've found my ideal flagship for the foreseeable future, and until something better or more intriguing comes along, I'm sticking with that Oppo.

