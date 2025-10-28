Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

I’ve only charged this flagship four times in a week, and it’s not an iPhone or a Galaxy

I now realize that exceptional battery life might have ruined other phones for me.

By
3comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Editorials Oppo
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I’ve only charged this flagship four times in a week, and it’s not an iPhone or a Galaxy
I've used the Oppo Find X9 Pro for the past week or so, yet I've only charged the device four times. Mind you, one of those times was mandatory as I had forgotten to conduct the charge time test, silly me. 

That's every other day, essentially, and I can't really recall a time that anything remotely similar has happened with any other phone I've used in the past few years. 

The reason for that will be immediately apparent to just about anyone who takes a glimpse at the phone's specs sheet. The Oppo Find X9 Pro comes with a truly massive 7,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which has an enormous capacity edge over just about any other phone you might be able to officially purchase in the US. That includes the 5,000mAh Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is now trailing behind the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pixel 10 Pro XL that actually have larger batteries than Samsung's pride and glory.

Massive battery + efficient chipset = A universal win?


Aside from the truly massive battery, the Oppo Find X9 Pro also features MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9500 chip. This third-gen 3nm octa-core chip brings a lot of performance improvements that put it almost on par with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Apple A19 Pro, but it's the efficiency that's even more impressive here. MediaTek claims the chipset has 37% lower CPU peak use, as well as 55% improved power efficiency of the highest-clocked Ultra core in comparison with the Dimensity 9400. 

Sounds impressive on paper, but… how many of you know what the power efficiency of the Dimensity 9400 is? That's right, those numbers pulled out of thin air sound great but give little real substance.

Oppo Find X9 Pro's spectacular battery life is real


What can speak much better for the efficiency and the battery life of the Oppo Find X9 Pro is its performance in our independent battery tests. This phone aces those and is, in fact, at the third spot in our all-time ranking list for overall battery life. Only an Asus Zenfone 10 and a Sony Xperia 10 IV surpass it. Of all three, however, it's the Find X9 Pro that's the unmistakable flagship that doesn't compromise on any other key aspect, and the phone you'd actually want to use. 

However, among all flagship phones released in the past couple of years, the Find X9 Pro sits proudly at the top, besting any Samsung, Apple, or Pixel phone you might think of. 



The Find X9 Pro achieves 25 and a half hours in our web browsing test. Only one other phone has performed better, the Zenfone 10. The Find X9 Pro achieves 13 and a half hours in our web browsing test, which is yet another respectable result. Finally, in the 3D gaming test, the Find X9 Pro lasts for 11 hours and 17 minutes, which isn't a groundbreaking result by any means, but definitely establishes this Oppo phone as a durable performer. 

Recommended Stories

The crazy part––you'd never know it's such a well-endowed phone


But awesome battery life isn't that difficult to achieve: you just need to pair an efficient chip with a large battery. 

What's more challenging is to keep the design language in check and cram all that hardware into a phone that still feels elegant, not like a brick. Would you want to use a brick? I know I wouldn't, therefore props to Oppo for keeping the device just 8.3 mm thick, which is actually less than the iPhone 17 Pro Max's 8.75mm body. 

What's more, the weight isn't too outlandish. At 224 grams, it's not the lightest flagship, but it's also very far removed from the heaviest ones out there. 

So, all in all, I've found my ideal flagship for the foreseeable future, and until something better or more intriguing comes along, I'm sticking with that Oppo. 

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
COMMENTS (3)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless