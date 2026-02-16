I followed every Galaxy S26 leak: Here’s what was real and what was a total lie

Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked render photo | Image by Evan Blass





1. The Qi2 dreams crushed





Additionally, the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) certification for the upcoming S26 models has surfaced, and the data lists these models under the "Base Power Profile" (BPP) instead of the "Magnetic Power Profile" (MPP). In plain English, if you don't see that "MPP" tag, it means there are no built-in magnets.









2. Empty battery hopes

After seeing so many phones with battery size of 6,000mAh or 7,000mAh, it’s only natural that people hoped to see a similar change on the most popular Android flagship.



Early rumors suggested some change is on the horizon.



Yeah, we’re not too thrilled about this either.



3. Anti-Reflective Tech for Everyone

Since Samsung introduced it in the S24 Ultra, the anti-reflective Gorilla Armor has been the new gold standard for screen legibility.



Rumors were particularly twitchy on this one, constantly flipping whether the base S26 and S26 + would finally get it.



For months, leakers claimed this would remain an "Ultra-only" feature. The premium upsell of sorts.



Fast forward to February 2026 and leaks now suggest Samsung is "correcting course." A S26 , S26 Plus and the Ultra.



We are still only cautiously optimistic, but this might be happening. Finally.



4. The Holy Camera Grail: 1-inch sensor, variable aperture

Will Samsung finally move to a 1-inch sensor to rival the Chinese flagships?



After the success of Chinese



Early on in the rumor cycle, enthusiasts pointed to "leaked" schematics showing a massive 1/1.1-inch sensor for the



But then reality stepped in. The latest data shows that Samsung will be sticking with the familiar 200MP HP2 sensor. Some upgrades are happening, but not that big sensor size shift. The aperture will get faster to f/1.4 aperture and AI will likely take a bigger role in photo editing and quality, but no 1-inch size on the S26 Ultra .



Samsung and Apple rumors often seem to go hand in hand, and recently there’s been a lot of rumors about a



Samsungs loyalists will of course be quick to mention that Samsung had it first. Way back in the day, the Galaxy S9 and S10 had this feature, but then it vanished, rumored to return every year since.



In late 2025, some reports claimed Samsung is testing a fully variable system (similar to Xiaomi) to compete with that rumored iPhone 18 Pro.



Well, fast forward to current day reality and the S26 Ultra main camera seems to only be getting a wider f/1.4 aperture, but a fixed one. The "fully variable" hardware might still be in the works, but it’s not likely to arrive in the S26 Ultra (it might come next year though).



5. The long-awaited 3X telephoto upgrade

This one definitely seemed to come from the imagination of Samsung fans. And I totally get why: the 10MP 3x zoom lens has been a staple of Galaxy flagships for years, but it has remained unchanged.



People are simply craving a better 3X camera.



So it’s no surprise that rumors of a "massive 50MP 3X sensor" circulated for months. The tiny current sensor is indeed the biggest problem for this camera.



The latest rumors point towards a slightly tweaked sensor, but nothing of the caliber of the original rumors. Essentially, we are to get the same 10MP quality wth some slight upgrades in performance. Disappointing!



