I followed every Galaxy S26 leak: Here’s what was real and what was a total lie
Galaxy S26 pre-launch leaks have been a rollercoaster.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked render photo | Image by Evan Blass
The Galaxy S26 series launch date is now officially set, and Samsung will lift the curtain off the new devices on February 25, 2026. But if you’ve been following the leak and rumor cycle, you know it’s been a rollercoaster.
Just a couple of days ago, we saw the Galaxy S26 Plus out in the wild, and earlier, we had full-on spec sheets and official images for all three models show up online. We’ve seen the design, we’ve heard about the new features and… we’ve also heard all the speculation.
And it’s been a lot. As we are getting closer to the launch date, some early rumors turn out to be fake. And looking back, it almost seemed like fans really wanted some of those features to come true and hyped them, but reality was not too kind to such speculation.
1. The Qi2 dreams crushed
For a while, it seemed that Qi2 magnetic wireless charging was a lock on the S26 series.
After the Google Pixel series moved towards Qi2, we quietly expected the S26 series to follow suit.
Additionally, the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) certification for the upcoming S26 models has surfaced, and the data lists these models under the "Base Power Profile" (BPP) instead of the "Magnetic Power Profile" (MPP). In plain English, if you don't see that "MPP" tag, it means there are no built-in magnets.
Bummer!
2. Empty battery hopes
After seeing so many phones with battery size of 6,000mAh or 7,000mAh, it’s only natural that people hoped to see a similar change on the most popular Android flagship.
Yeah, we’re not too thrilled about this either.
3. Anti-Reflective Tech for Everyone
Since Samsung introduced it in the S24 Ultra, the anti-reflective Gorilla Armor has been the new gold standard for screen legibility.
4. The Holy Camera Grail: 1-inch sensor, variable aperture
Will Samsung finally move to a 1-inch sensor to rival the Chinese flagships?
After the success of Chinese camera phones such as the Vivo X200 Pro/Ultra series and the Xiaomi Ultra family, it’s only natural to wonder.
5. The long-awaited 3X telephoto upgrade
This one definitely seemed to come from the imagination of Samsung fans. And I totally get why: the 10MP 3x zoom lens has been a staple of Galaxy flagships for years, but it has remained unchanged.
The latest rumors point towards a slightly tweaked sensor, but nothing of the caliber of the original rumors. Essentially, we are to get the same 10MP quality wth some slight upgrades in performance. Disappointing!
Which leak did you have highest hopes for?
