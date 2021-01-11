Honor's newest fitness tracker is coming to the US
Also, the wearable device features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a rectangular form factor and 2.5D curved glass. Unfortunately, the international version of Honor Band 6 lacks NFC (Near Field Communications), hence the low price.
On the bright side, the Honor Band 6 comes with 10 workout modes and 5ATM water-resistance. No exact release date for the US has been revealed yet, but at least we know it's coming, unlike OnePlus's first-ever fitness tracker that's been released in India this week.