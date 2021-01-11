Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

Honor's newest fitness tracker is coming to the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 11, 2021, 6:34 PM
Honor's newest fitness tracker is coming to the US
Honor Band 6, the most recent fitness tracker launched by the Chinese company, is headed to the United States. The inexpensive wearable device made its debut in China in November and is now on its way to the US where it will probably sell for no more than $35.

The Honor Band 6 is a modest fitness tracker that offers very little when it comes to health monitoring features. Still, that doesn't mean that it's not worth the money, on the contrary. The fitness tracker has been fitted with blood oxygen and heart rate monitors, as well as sleep and stress trackers.

Also, the wearable device features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a rectangular form factor and 2.5D curved glass. Unfortunately, the international version of Honor Band 6 lacks NFC (Near Field Communications), hence the low price.

On the bright side, the Honor Band 6 comes with 10 workout modes and 5ATM water-resistance. No exact release date for the US has been revealed yet, but at least we know it's coming, unlike OnePlus's first-ever fitness tracker that's been released in India this week.

