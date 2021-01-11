Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

Accessories Samsung Wearables OnePlus

The OnePlus Band is out with real-time oxygen saturation tracking, 14-day battery life

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 11, 2021, 5:38 AM

Just as promised, OnePlus released its first smart wearable device today, the OnePlus Band, for all the health, sleep and fitness tracking fans it has out there. The main OnePlus Band feature? 

It offers continuous blood oxygen saturation monitoring, important if you have COVID-19 and want to avoid the "happy hypoxia" phenomenon where you are still active and alert, while your lungs are already in bad shape. Needless to say, OnePlus adds a disclaimer that the Band is not a medical device, so you should use its readings for reference purposes only.

OnePlus Band price, specs, features and battery life


  • Price: ~$35
  • Colors: Black, Navy, Tangerine Gray
  • Display: 1.1" OLED touch
  • Battery: 100mAh batery for up to 14-day battery life
  • Sensors: dedicated pulse oxymeter sensor, heart-rate sensors, accelerometer
  • Water-resistance: IP68 waterproof level up to 50 meters (164 feet)
  • OnePlus Band health features: Continuous oxygen saturation SpO2 monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring with vibration alerts, sleep quality tracking
  • OnePlus Band fitness features: Activity tracking via the OnePlus Health app, 13 exercise modes, from Yoga to Fat Burn Running

While the rest of the specs and features don't set the OnePlus Band apart from the myriad of other fitness and helath wearables out there, the design seems very polished, the water-resistance rating is second to none, and the real-time blood oxygen monitoring is a godsend feature for these trying COVID-19 times. 

