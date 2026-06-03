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Google is planning to pour $80 billion into AI

The company says it will use the resources to "scale AI infrastructure and global compute."

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Mariyan Slavov
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If you thought the AI craze was wearing off, think again. Google's parent company, Alphabet, posted an $80 billion equity capital raise for the sole purpose of investing in its AI infrastructure. So, despite hardware prices going up, and industry analysts pointing out that AI is operating at a massive loss, Google is still keen on spending money to make this thing work.

What's an "equity capital raise?"


This is a fancy way of saying the company will sell stocks. Alphabet plans to get around $30 billion from a public stock offering, another $40 from selling stocks over time, and $10 billion in private placement investment from Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway.

It's a very common move when a company wants to raise money to invest in something new or grow and expand some of its existing services.

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Google will scale its AI infrastructure with the money



Where will that money go? In the official PDF document, published by Alphabet, the company says it will use the resources to "scale AI infrastructure and global compute." Here's an excerpt from the document:

Alphabet intends to use the net proceeds from the concurrent underwritten public offerings and the concurrent private placement for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures to scale AI infrastructure and global compute.


What this means is more data centers, more GPU units (most likely), and potentially worsening the current hardware crisis.

How's Google doing so far?



To nobody's surprise, Google is doing fine. Well, more than fine. Alphabet revenue grew 22% year-over-year, to $110 billion, in Q1 2026. All segments are in the green, with search revenue up 19%, Google Cloud up 63% year-over-year, and Google subscriptions reaching 350 million paid users.

Alphabet wants to keep the momentum, and that's the reason for the new investment plan. Another key factor is the sheer volume of AI tokens processed — 19 billion tokens per minute, a 6x increase year-over-year. No wonder the company needs to scale its infrastructure.

What will the impact be for regular folks like you and me?


Well, Gemini will most likely become even more powerful, and there won't be any mishaps with the LLM quota running out for some users. But most importantly, Alphabet investing almost 80% of its Q1 revenue in scaling the infrastructure is not a joke.

On one hand, it shows the company is all-in when it comes to the next phase in AI. On the other hand, this might worsen the current hardware crisis and make RAM, phones, and electronics in general more expensive. We'll have to wait and see.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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