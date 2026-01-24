Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Gmail's sorting to keep marketing emails out of the inbox seems to be down for many users [UPDATED]

An apparent bug is making a mess of our email organization.

Update from January 24th, 2026:

Google has shared that the issue has now been resolved:



The original story from earlier today follows below:

If your Gmail inbox feels particularly chaotic this weekend, you aren't the only one dealing with the mess. A glitch seems to be breaking the filters that usually keep marketing fluff out of your important emails.

The floodgates have opened


It looks like Google's sorting algorithm has taken a break. According to several reports online, a significant number of Gmail users are noticing that the "Promotions" tab is failing to do its job. Instead of tucking away newsletters, sale alerts, and general marketing blasts into their designated folder, Gmail is dumping them right into the "Primary" inbox.

This issue seems to have started popping up earlier today (January 24), with users flocking to online forums and support pages to ask if they were the only ones. We have seen threads on Reddit where confused users are wondering why their main feed is suddenly cluttered with coupons. It seems the system that automatically detects and segregates these mass emails is currently ignoring its programming.

Why this mess matters to your sanity

Most of us rely on Gmail's tabbed inbox feature to maintain a semblance of digital peace. The "Primary" tab is supposed to be a sanctuary for emails from actual humans, important bills, or work emails. When the "Promotions" filter breaks, that sanctuary gets overrun by retail noise.

However, this is likely a temporary situation. Google has yet to acknowledge the bug, and the reports continue to flood Reddit and Google's own community forums. We also don't know how widespread this may be. All we can do at this point is wait until Google responds.

How do you usually handle marketing emails?

Advice for right now


I checked my phone this morning and noticed a few errant emails that definitely did not belong in my primary inbox. It is definitely annoying, but I wouldn't panic just yet.

These server-side glitches usually get ironed out by Google engineers pretty quickly once they notice the spike in complaints. So, for now, I wouldn't try to manually move or delete these emails until Google addresses the situation. Our best bet is likely to just sit tight and wait to get additional information on what is actually happening. We will keep an eye on it and let you know when it's safe to look at your inbox again.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
