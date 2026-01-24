Gmail's sorting to keep marketing emails out of the inbox seems to be down for many users [UPDATED]

Update from January 24th, 2026:





Google has shared that the issue has now been resolved:





Update: this issue is now fully resolved for all users – thank you for your patience. https://t.co/TI5xc5xZYy — Gmail (@gmail) January 25, 2026







The original story from earlier today follows below:









The floodgates have opened



It looks like Google's sorting algorithm has taken a break. According to online It looks like Google's sorting algorithm has taken a break. According to several reports , a significant number of Gmail users are noticing that the "Promotions" tab is failing to do its job. Instead of tucking away newsletters, sale alerts, and general marketing blasts into their designated folder, Gmail is dumping them right into the "Primary" inbox.





This issue seems to have started popping up earlier today (January 24), with users flocking to online forums and support pages to ask if they were the only ones. We have seen threads on Reddit where confused users are wondering why their main feed is suddenly cluttered with coupons. It seems the system that automatically detects and segregates these mass emails is currently ignoring its programming.



Why this mess matters to your sanity

Most of us rely on Gmail's tabbed inbox feature to maintain a semblance of digital peace. The "Primary" tab is supposed to be a sanctuary for emails from actual humans, important bills, or work emails. When the "Promotions" filter breaks, that sanctuary gets overrun by retail noise.





However, this is likely a temporary situation. Google has yet to acknowledge the bug, and the reports continue to flood Reddit and Google's own community forums. We also don't know how widespread this may be. All we can do at this point is wait until Google responds.



Advice for right now



I checked my phone this morning and noticed a few errant emails that definitely did not belong in my primary inbox. It is definitely annoying, but I wouldn't panic just yet.





These server-side glitches usually get ironed out by Google engineers pretty quickly once they notice the spike in complaints. So, for now, I wouldn't try to manually move or delete these emails until Google addresses the situation. Our best bet is likely to just sit tight and wait to get additional information on what is actually happening. We will keep an eye on it and let you know when it's safe to look at your inbox again.





If your Gmail inbox feels particularly chaotic this weekend, you aren't the only one dealing with the mess. A glitch seems to be breaking the filters that usually keep marketing fluff out of your important emails.