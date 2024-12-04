Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Don't fear Google Messages, sad Verizon Messages+ users told

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Apps Wireless service Google
Verizon Messages+ Google Messages
Verizon  decided to delay shutting down its beloved Message+ app last month, but the new kill-off date of December 9 is almost here. Verizon recommends that Android users switch over to Google Messages, the default texting app on Android phones. Google has published a post to address many of the assumptions consumers have about its app.

The Verizon Message+ app came pre-installed on the carrier's devices and has co-existed with Google's texting app since 2021. With Google and Apple embracing the Rich Communication Services (RCS) communication protocol for modernising SMS messaging, Verizon doesn't want to hold its customers back from enjoying the "best messaging experience." That's why it's going to fully discontinue the app.

Verizon users have opposed this decision. They complain that Google Messages lack many of the features offered by Verizon Message+, which isn't entirely true, as Google notes in a new post.

The company has highlighted all the features that Verizon Message+ users have come to rely on which are also available on Google Messages, including changing background and bubble colors, customizing notification sounds, muting conversations, enabling Dark Mode, making the font size bigger or smaller, and editing profile name and picture.



Additionally, Google has also cleared some misconceptions about Google Messages. For instance, some consumers believe the app only works on Wi-Fi, whereas the truth is that it can work over data when Wi-Fi isn't available.

Google Messages also lets you pin important conversations, forward messages and schedule messages to be sent at a future time. And though images and videos are not automatically saved, unlike in Verizon Message+, you do have the option of manually saving them to your device.

Some users will continue to bemoan stuff that Verizon Messages+ did better, such as providing a greater degree of customization, amazing search features, and better syncing between devices. That is unlikely to prolong its lifespan again so if you are still using the app, it's time to delete it from your phone and switch to another messaging client if you wish to continue sending and receiving texts.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless