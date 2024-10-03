Verizon shuts down its own messaging app in favor of Google Messages
For over a decade, Verizon had its own messaging app, separate from the usual suspects like iMessage and Google Messages, known as Verizon Messages or Message+. However, the app is set to disappear soon.
Verizon has announced the phased shutdown of its messaging app, with a complete discontinuation set for November 7. Android users are encouraged to switch to Google Messages, while iPhone and iPad users are advised to use iMessage. Once the Message+ app is shut down:
Verizon Messages has racked up over 100 million downloads on the Play Store. Still, apparently, that is not enough for the carrier to continue supporting the app. On the question of why Message+ is getting the axe, Verizon explained that the messaging landscape is evolving quickly, and it wants to provide users with the best experience possible, which means Rich Communications Service (RCS).
Plus, with Google constantly pushing the envelope in AI, we're seeing new AI-powered features rolled out across its services, including its messaging app, making it an even more appealing option for users.
Starting next month, the Message+ app will no longer be available
- You won't be able to send or receive messages through the app.
- Any messages you had scheduled to send on or after November 7, 2024, won't go out.
- The Message+ app will no longer be available for download in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
RCS is the modern messaging protocol designed to replace the traditional SMS (Short Message Service) and MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service). It offers a more engaging and modern chat experience, especially in Google Messages. Starting with iOS 18, iPhone users also can communicate using RCS.
So, from now on, Google Messages will be preloaded on all Verizon Android devices. The app has been gaining popularity lately, and I wouldn't be surprised if it surpasses its current 1 billion users soon. I mean, not only are Verizon Messages users being encouraged to make the switch, but Samsung recently phased out its own messaging app in favor of Google Messages on Galaxy phones.
