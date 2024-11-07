Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior

Verizon caused a minor uproar last month when it announced it would shut down its Message+ app on November 7. The carrier has now moved back the date on which the app will be discontinued.

Previously known as Verizon Messages, Message+ is an app that came pre-installed on Verizon-locked devices. With most messaging apps having adopted the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol that offers improved texting features, Verizon doesn't want to hold back its users from enjoying the more modern messaging experience offered by Google Messages and Apple's Messages.

The company has updated its website to let its customers know that the shutdown process has begun and the app will be fully discontinued on 9 December. After that, you won't be able to use the Message+ app to send or receive text messages. Any messages you have scheduled to be sent on or after that date will not be sent. The app will also be removed from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Verizon recommends that its subscribers who use the Message+ app either switch to Google Messages or Apple's Messages. You will also be able to view your Message+ history on these apps.

While those who have not used Message+ may think that the app going away is no big deal, some long-time users who love the app for its customizability are upset that it's going away. Others just fear change and hope to continue using the app for as long as they can. It also works great for people who have both Android and iOS devices and want their messages synced across all devices. Some view Google Messages as an inferior app with glitches. And, of course, there is the big issue of not wanting to trust Google with everything.

I mean Google messages lacks any kind of customizability that message plus has. So while Google messages is fine as a messaging app, it's incredibly basic in it's UI. I would prefer an upgrade on that front. 
mwarner811, Reddit user, October 2024

You obviously have not used Verizon Messages+. It had many features that Google messages does not have. You can copy, paste and forward messages, which is an amazing feature and amazing search features and customizability. I think Google needs to get working on their app to make it better.
Big-Hall7643, Reddit user, October 2024

I'm riding with Message+ until the very end. I fear change.
H_O_M_E_R, Reddit user, October 2024

Previously, Samsung also announced that it was making Google Messages the default messaging app on its phones. Looks like Google's RCS advocacy is paying off and bringing more users to its app.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

