T-Mobile iOS Apple Deals

Get a free Apple iPhone 11 from T-Mobile, here is how

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 07, 2020, 12:57 AM
Get a free Apple iPhone 11 from T-Mobile, here is how
T-Mobile is offering a free 64GB Apple iPhone 11 to anyone who meets its requirements. You didn't think it was easy to get a free iPhone, did you? Well, it's not hard either as long as you have another phone that you're willing to trade in for the iPhone 11.

Long story short, you can get an iPhone 11 64GB for free if you bring your number to T-Mobile from an eligible carrier and activate a qualifying voice plan. Then, you have to buy the iPhone 11 64GB on a monthly payment plan.

Finally, you must trade in one of the following eligible devices in good condition: iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 4 XL, or Google Pixel 4.

If don't own any of the phones listed above you won't be able to get the iPhone 11 for free, but you can still get up to $500 off if you trade in one of these eligible devices: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 3, LG G8 or OnePlus 7 Pro.

Once you meet all the criteria, you'll receive a trade-in credit via 24 monthly bill credits. The deal is aimed at well-qualified customers and doesn't include taxes.

$599.95 Apple iPhone 11 on eBay

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 OS: View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Get up to $700 off eligible iPhones when you switch to AT&T (trade-in required)
Get up to $700 off eligible iPhones when you switch to AT&T (trade-in required)
-$600
Save up to $600 on the Google Pixel 4/XL at Verizon
Save up to $600 on the Google Pixel 4/XL at Verizon
-$79
Verizon-compatible TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE scores all-time high discount on Amazon
Expires in - 1h 29minVerizon-compatible TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE scores all-time high discount on Amazon
Metro by T-Mobile unveils killer Valentine's Day deals for both singles and couples
Metro by T-Mobile unveils killer Valentine's Day deals for both singles and couples
-$130
You can get a free keyboard with Microsoft's Surface Go tablet at Best Buy
Expires in - 2d 23hYou can get a free keyboard with Microsoft's Surface Go tablet at Best Buy
-$775
Verizon's Galaxy S10 5G is on sale at a crazy high discount on eBay
Verizon's Galaxy S10 5G is on sale at a crazy high discount on eBay

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless