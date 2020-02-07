Get a free Apple iPhone 11 from T-Mobile, here is how
Long story short, you can get an iPhone 11 64GB for free if you bring your number to T-Mobile from an eligible carrier and activate a qualifying voice plan. Then, you have to buy the iPhone 11 64GB on a monthly payment plan.
If don't own any of the phones listed above you won't be able to get the iPhone 11 for free, but you can still get up to $500 off if you trade in one of these eligible devices: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 3, LG G8 or OnePlus 7 Pro.
Once you meet all the criteria, you'll receive a trade-in credit via 24 monthly bill credits. The deal is aimed at well-qualified customers and doesn't include taxes.
