Save $40 when you buy a Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle
Customers can now purchase the Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle for just $90. The bundle includes Google's Chromecast ($50 value) and 6 months of the Netflix Standard Streaming Plan 2-screen ($78 value), which means customers will save roughly $40.
The deal is available to new and existing Netflix subscribers. It requires customers to set up an eligible Chromecast with Google TV devices and follow instructions to apply offer value to a Netflix account by March 1, 2022.
Keep in mind that if you decide to return the Chromecast within the allowable return period and have already redeemed the Netflix offer, you will be refunded $50. Otherwise, you'll receive the entire amount charged.