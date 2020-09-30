New Chromecast with Google TV dongle takes on Roku with streaming aggregation

Chromecast with Google TV price and features





The new Chromecast with Google TV streamer will be taking on the more established players like Roku's TV Stick or Amazon's Fire dongle which means that it capitalizes on the wonders of the Android system to set itself apart, and launches with a brand new interface.





Oh, it also arrives with its own remote, too, as any self-respecting media streamer these days, and you can apparently sideload Android apps on it, giving it a pretty unbeatable value.





Chromecast with Google TV dongle features and pricing:





Price: $49.99

4K HDR streaming

Android 10 with new Google TV interface

Streaming apps: Spotify, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, and more.

Remote control: yes, with two AAA batteries

Multiple accounts

Bluetooth pairing and HDMI-CEC support for controlling the TV.

Colors: White, Pink, Black, Blue



According to insiders, and you get a dedicated Amlogic media processor, Dolby Vision output on the inside, while on the outside the "oblong shape" of the device has a "sandstone-like texture" that comes in white, pink or black. The new Android TV stick with Google TV interface lets you cast your own content - you know, like a regular Chromecast - complete with Google Assistant voice operation. Google hasn't added its Stadia cloud gaming service to the list of entertainment options but you can download it, engrossing you further in its budding media ecosystem.According to insiders, and you get a dedicated Amlogic media processor, Dolby Vision output on the inside, while on the outside the "oblong shape" of the device has a "sandstone-like texture" that comes in white, pink or black.



