Build complete apps and websites with just a prompt: YouWare vibe-coding with all-new YouBase backend platform
YouWare's suite lets you build apps and websites quick and easy — all you need is your imagination
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Got a great idea for an app or website? These typically come when you are in the midst of too much work already. By the time you are ready to go for it, either the inspiration is gone or the idea doesn’t sound so good. Or you just can’t stomach the grunt work required to lay out the basic code before you can actually put the cherry on top of that homepage or app.
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Well, in comes YouWare. By leveraging AI coding, it allows you to “vibe code” — use words to describe what you want your software to do, and they will become functional code!
In fact, it can go further! Feed it a picture, a hand-drawing, or speak your idea into your phone, and it’ll build the UI as you are dreaming it up!
What sets YouWare apart
Vibe coding platforms are slowly becoming a thing. But YouWare just responded to the market’s needs with another new addition to the backend engine — YouBase. It is a baked-in cloud infrastructure, which provides authentication (easy log-in methods), storage, server-side logic, and scales with the growth of your app / website / service. All included with one subscription.
Just use the YouWare web platform or phone app to enter a rough outline or idea of what you want the software to look like and do. In fact, the text prompt field will even intelligently suggest more phrases as you type, so you may end up expanding or fleshing your vision out further.
It’ll end up laying a solid groundwork that non-pros and novices can use. Pros can use it to optimize their workflow to more easily get to a full product stage.
Visit YouWare here
How YouWare can help you, no matter your coding skills
The solopreneur assistant
Input idea - get result
Go from text prompt to landing page. Need to build a website for your new business, but don’t have the know-how or the time? Just type out your idea, what your service has to offer, what you want your customers to first see when they visit. You can even ask it to create a sign-up form for you!
You can use different models that all specialize in their own thing. Some will allow you to get super-creative and really hone in on the landing page’s looks, others are built for speed to help you get a functional prototype as fast as possible.
Now that you have a working front for your website, the new YouBase service takes it further — it’ll automatically add functionality behind your designated buttons, working email login, file storing, and more. YouBase promises a professional-grade foundation without a hidden “Cloud Tax”. An engine that facilitates processing real transactions and scale alongside the business’ growth.
Build a personal stock/crypto tracker
Anything you think of — even if it’s code for personal use
Thinking about building a hub to track your growing portfolio of investments? It’s easy with YouWare — you can just prompt it to create a dashboard for you and track whatever stocks or crypto you tell it to. You will get a full visualization dashboard, as you requested it.
Resizing and rearranging is easy and requires no coding skill — just literally drag the windows to desired placements and sizes, and the code will adjust in the background, in real time.
Now that you have the visuals down thanks to YouWare, YouBase comes in as the backend engine that transforms your dashboard into a legitimate financial tool. It acts as the 'brain and vault' of your investment hub: through its integrated database, it securely logs your personal holdings and transaction history so they are saved across sessions.
Most importantly, the Secrets feature lets you store sensitive API keys for stock or crypto markets safely on the server side, ensuring this critical info is never exposed in the frontend and is protected by enterprise-grade security.
YouBase also manages secure authentication, ensuring that your private financial data is accessible only to you via Google or Email login. Since everything is included in your subscription with no “Cloud Tax”, you won't be penalized with high fees if your portfolio scales.
The napkin sketch
Draw up your idea and take a photo - request it - get it
You have the perfect idea of how you want your UI to look? Try the image to prototype option. Just draw it up — on a piece of paper, on a whiteboard, even in a graphics app. Take a photo of a napkin or upload a high-quality image — YouWare will still make sense of it all the same and build that UI for you. Including coding in the clickable elements.
Extremely useful when you are on the go. Maybe an idea struck while you are out and about, or you are discussing a project with a client or partner. Draw up an example UI, take a photo with your phone and use the YouWare app to AI code it then and there.
YouBase instantly makes that UI responsive, too. With automatic server logic applied to the elements, they will instantly work. For example, a “Submit” button will take in files and store them to the cloud. You create a working prototype on the spot.
Small business software
Since YouWare is a full-on software factory in your pocket, you can think out of the box. Maybe you don’t need a website as you have one. How about your own personal inventory tracker?
Yes, you can ask it to do that as well — no need to license expensive software if you simply want to keep track of stock in your small cafe or shop. Ask YouWare to make you an inventory system. You can customize it however you like, make it as simple or as complex as you need it.
Now that YouBase has been added to the service, it will actively update your database. Every time a large latte order is fulfilled, the database will mark the used products, so you can keep track of how much stock you have (and that’s just one example).
From design to website made quick and easy
Multiple tools and implementations
Talented designers can go wild with vector graphics platforms like Figma. That’s all well and good, but when it’s time to convert the design to code, it’s a time-consuming and often heavy process.
YouWare can perfectly read and “transcribe” Figma projects into code, converting the designs perfectly down to the pixels. Finally, something to preserve the friendship between designer and developer.
YouWare goes above and beyond your average AI coder
We all know AI is not exactly perfect — sometimes we get hallucinations, sometimes we get code that doesn’t make sense.
But YouWare has built-in protections to make sure you don’t waste your time or your credits:
- *New* YouBase: Automated functionality behind buttons and updating product info and images, cloud storage for files and assets, database that updates automatically (inventory management), email login and API keys, administrator access and dashboards.
- Credit care: First and foremost, if you ask for a change and don’t like the result (or the AI does something wrong), you can roll back the result and your credits get refunded — no harm, no faul.
- Self-healing code: Yes, AI makes mistakes, but YouWare’s AI has auto-fix. It’ll analyze any mistakes and keep mulling them over until it gives you working code.
- Professional polish: It’s not just about compiling some code and calling it a day. Utilizing GPT 5 Codex and Boost mode, YouWare will optimize, clean it up, and get it ready for a fully professional launch.
- Quick prompting and brainstorming: When entering your original prompt, the AI will pick up on your idea and give you more and more suggestions. Sometimes, things that you may have not even thought would make the app better. Other times — just the thing you needed. Keep pressing Tab to get your prompt fleshed out and as descriptive as you need it!
The era of vibe coding is here: try it for free!
YouWare is celebrating the launch of YouBase with a new 7-day free trial. Try everyting, see how it fits your business or personal needs!
Customers that choose to subscribe before the 27th of January will enjoy 20% off on an annual plan!
Visit YouWare here
Also keep your eyes peeled for the YouBase launch event — users who participate have a chance to win real cash prizes!
Overall, if you are looking for a leg-up in coding — whether you are an amateur that doesn’t look to dabble too much, an intermediate that could learn more and benefit from the help, or a pro that needs a tool to quickly lay out the working prototype, give YouWare a spin! With the free trial, it’s a win-win.
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