iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

Android Pay coming to Canada on May 31st, according to new report

4comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Apps Mobile payments

At last week's I/O event, Google revealed that Android Pay is set to expand to a number of new markets in the near future. The service launched in Russia a few days ago, and now, a new report suggests that Canada is next in line.

Citing sources with possession of internal documents, MobileSyrup reveals that Android Pay is coming to the North American country on May 31st. The mobile payments app will supposedly work with most major credit and debit cards in Canada, although specific bank partners are currently unknown. 

The documents, however, point out that the payment platform can be employed wherever contactless is accepted, and will be available to all NFC-enabled devices running on Android 4.4 and above.

Other countries that can expect Android Pay in the coming months include Brazil, Spain, and Taiwan.

source: MobileSyrup

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
COMMENTS (4)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless