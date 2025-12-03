Android Pay coming to Canada on May 31st, according to new report





At last week's I/O event, Google revealed that Android Pay is set to expand to a number of new markets in the near future. The service launched in Russia a few days ago, and now, a new report suggests that Canada is next in line.





Citing sources with possession of internal documents, MobileSyrup reveals that Android Pay is coming to the North American country on May 31st. The mobile payments app will supposedly work with most major credit and debit cards in Canada, although specific bank partners are currently unknown.





The documents, however, point out that the payment platform can be employed wherever contactless is accepted, and will be available to all NFC-enabled devices running on Android 4.4 and above.





Other countries that can expect Android Pay in the coming months include Brazil, Spain, and Taiwan.



