This affordable Samsung phone launching March 17 has a bigger battery than the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung's flagship phones now official, so it's time high time the wheel turned and we got treated to more mid-range and entry-level devices in the roster. The Galaxy M17e is the latest phone to leak out in its entirety, and it seems we will get treated to the phone on March 17, in exactly a week's time.





The anticipated specs tell a familiar story





The Galaxy M17e is largely expected to be a rebranded Galaxy A07 5G, the most entry-level device Samsung will probably release this year. The M17e is aimed at the Indian market.





In terms of specs, the phone will unsurprisingly boast the same hardware specs as the Galaxy A07 5G. The 6.7-inch HD+ display up front will have an O-shaped notch and some pretty wide and uneven bezels, which is quite normal for an entry-level phone, but hey, at least the screen will go up to 120 Hz.





The device is also averagely thick at 8.2 mm, has an IP54 rating, and features the signature Key Island on the right-hand side.





Inside, we will likely see the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a pretty humble silicon that would wow absolutely no one with its performance. However, it should play extremely well with the 6,000 mAh battery in the back.



Yes, Samsung hasn't forgotten that batteries above 5,000 mAh exist; the largest Android phone maker just wouldn't put one of those in its flagships, it seems. The Galaxy M17e will also feature a single proper 50 MP wide-angle camera, joined in forced by a 2 MP depth sensor, as well as an 8 MP selfie camera.





In terms of software, the M17e will get One UI 8 with six years of Android support and security updates, which is a very decent support window.





The phone will likely be launching at a price lower than INR 14,000 on Amazon India (which translates to around $153 when directly converted), and will be available in Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet colors.





A bestseller in the making





It is never the job of such devices to excite as the specs and features are basic at best. And yet, like clockwork, the most affordable Samsung phones like the Galaxy M17e are all typically lined up in the yearly top 10 list of bestselling Android devices globally. I harbor no doubt that either the M17e or its A07 5G peer will do just that.