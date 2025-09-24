Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

98% of you think that T-Mobile refusing to sell you an iPhone 17 solo is practically blackmail

Our poll shows nearly every one of you thinks T-Mobile’s upsell tactics have gone way too far.

By
0comments
T-Mobile iPhone
A photo of T-Mobile's logo on a building.
A story recently made the rounds about a T-Mobile customer who walked into a store to buy a brand new iPhone 17 Pro… and got denied unless they also picked up an accessory. And as you’d expect, most of you see this kind of practice as straight-up blackmail.

If you came for a phone, you should be able to leave with just that


Here’s what went down: after the iPhone 17 hit shelves on September 19, one customer tried to grab it from a T-Mobile corporate store. But according to their story, they were told the only way to get the iPhone 17 Pro was to also buy an Apple Watch. And while the fine details aren’t the focus here, your reaction to this is what really matters.

We ran a poll asking, “Would you buy an accessory you didn’t need just to purchase a phone from T-Mobile?” The result? A whopping 98% of you said no way – calling it pretty much blackmail.

Pretty much everyone who voted gave the same response. | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Sure, some might argue the poll wasn’t totally balanced since it only had two options, but the point is clear: people are not okay with this kind of upselling. And honestly, they shouldn’t be.

People are simply fed up with this practice


The frustration makes sense. If you walk into a store to buy one device, you should be able to buy just that device. Yet stories like this one keep popping up over the years. And most of the time, it is not really the fault of sales reps.

Carrier policies and commission structures often push them to bundle add-ons or convince customers to spend more, even if it means forcing accessories you never wanted in the first place. And this is not only with T-Mobile, you know. We have heard similar stories about Verizon reps also making it harder than ever to just get what you want or need.

Have you ever been pressured into buying something extra at a carrier store?

Vote View Result

A simpler way to get the phone you want


Poll results like this prove something: people want change. Carriers might offer flashy deals that are hard to ignore, but if getting a new iPhone, Galaxy, or whatever device you are eyeing feels like too much of a hassle at your carrier, you’ve got options.
 
You can buy straight from the manufacturer or go through big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. Sure, it’s not always the smoothest process, but at least you won’t be pressured into grabbing a plan, an add-on, or an extra gadget you never wanted in the first place.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless