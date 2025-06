Some Verizon reps are making it harder than ever to just get what you need

Verizon

–Ok_Lake_1168, Reddit, June 2025

This kicked off a wave of replies, with several users explaining how's internal pressure leads to this kind of behavior.

– crashbandit3, Reddit, June 2025

The aggressive sales culture doesn't stop with in-store reps either – even support staff feel the heat.

–Superb-Climate2415, Reddit, June 2025

Others shared how they've been on the receiving end of these tactics, even when they already had what they needed.



Others shared how they've been on the receiving end of these tactics, even when they already had what they needed.

– Jay_B_23, Reddit, June 2025

And for some, even corporate stores aren't immune to the pressure-heavy approach.

Every so often, mobile carrier reps surprise people with just how pushy they can be – and it doesn't matter if it is T-Mobile AT&T or Verizon . But this time,is the one getting called out again, as some reps seem more focused on meeting quotas than actually helping customers – to the point that they are pushing people away instead of bringing them in. At least, that's what people online are saying One Reddit user shared how they tried to switch fromto– something you'd thinkwould welcome – but instead, they ended up frustrated by reps trying to upsell them on something they didn't want.