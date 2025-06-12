Some Verizon reps are making it harder than ever to just get what you need
And for some, it's enough to walk right back out.
Every so often, mobile carrier reps surprise people with just how pushy they can be – and it doesn't matter if it is T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon. But this time, Verizon is the one getting called out again, as some reps seem more focused on meeting quotas than actually helping customers – to the point that they are pushing people away instead of bringing them in. At least, that's what people online are saying.
And it's not just this. Online forums are full of people complaining about surprise charges on their Verizon bills – charges they say they never agreed to. Whether it's reps chasing extra commission or AI-driven upselling gone too far, even Verizon's own employees don't seem to love the system.
And to be fair, Verizon isn't the only one with this kind of reputation. T-Mobile has been called out, too. A while back, an employee told us about how T-Mobile turned a blind eye to shady selling tactics. Another one broke down all the "sleazy" moves reps use in stores.
Of course, not every experience is bad – sometimes you get lucky with a great rep. But it is kind of wild that we've reached a point where people are hoping not to get scammed just for walking into a carrier store.
We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
One Reddit user shared how they tried to switch from AT&T to Verizon – something you'd think Verizon would welcome – but instead, they ended up frustrated by reps trying to upsell them on something they didn't want.
I asked him to quote 2 lines for myself and my wife and he said no he had a better deal for us. He said we was going to get us 4 lines for $60. Of course I was extremely skeptical because there's no way its that cheap. So he goes ahead and quotes us 4 lines for $160 and tells me I can sell the other 2 lines on my account to other people for $50 each and only pay $60 out of pocket. I told the rep I was not interested in this at all and wanted 2 lines and he insisted and only quoted 4 lines. I ended up leaving the store because that left a bad taste and went to a different local store which I believe is also just a smaller store and it was a similar deal. I asked for 2 lines and got quoted for 4. Are corporate stores less pushy? Id really just like 2 lines and thats it. Also are deals better online vs in store? Is it worth even going in store?
–Ok_Lake_1168, Reddit, June 2025
This kicked off a wave of replies, with several users explaining how Verizon's internal pressure leads to this kind of behavior.
Verizon demands so much of all of it's employees we have to be pushy. Even at tech support level they train us on targeted high pressure sales techniques. So no matter if you call or go to a store for any reason under the sun there is a sale to be made in Verizon's eyes.
– crashbandit3, Reddit, June 2025
The aggressive sales culture doesn't stop with in-store reps either – even support staff feel the heat.
Even care reps are required to sell, so no matter who you talk to they will try to push a sale like that. Just wait until the A.I. rolls out and even that will be pushy.
–Superb-Climate2415, Reddit, June 2025
Others shared how they've been on the receiving end of these tactics, even when they already had what they needed.
I just added 2 lines and they tried so hard for me to add the insurance plan that I already had through Apple which is cheaper!
– Jay_B_23, Reddit, June 2025
And for some, even corporate stores aren't immune to the pressure-heavy approach.
Recommended Stories
No. I just upgraded and it was painful in a corporate store with so much buy this and buy that and the person was aggressive for sure. Yeah, I could have just gone online. But we wanted to turn our phones in, in person for trade in which we were able to do and then have them put our screen protectors on, which I greatly appreciated. At least it's only every few years we do it.
– FluidSpecific503, Reddit, June 2025
Eventually, the original poster did go to a corporate Verizon store and finally got what they wanted – just two lines, no hassle. But the whole situation raises a fair question: is this really how Verizon wants to run things at non-corporate locations? Customers shouldn't have to worry about being pushed into buying more than they need, no matter what store they walk into. At the end of the day, it is still Verizon's name on the door.
And it's not just this. Online forums are full of people complaining about surprise charges on their Verizon bills – charges they say they never agreed to. Whether it's reps chasing extra commission or AI-driven upselling gone too far, even Verizon's own employees don't seem to love the system.
Still, there is a reason why so many people stick with Verizon – its coverage is hard to beat and the service is usually solid.
And to be fair, Verizon isn't the only one with this kind of reputation. T-Mobile has been called out, too. A while back, an employee told us about how T-Mobile turned a blind eye to shady selling tactics. Another one broke down all the "sleazy" moves reps use in stores.
Of course, not every experience is bad – sometimes you get lucky with a great rep. But it is kind of wild that we've reached a point where people are hoping not to get scammed just for walking into a carrier store.
We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
Things that are NOT allowed: