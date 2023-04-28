iPhone 15 Pro Max: release date expectations and news

This article will collate all existing rumors and leaks about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max and will be continuously updated as to reflect the latest development in the rumor scene. Additionally, we will be filling any gaps in our preliminary iPhone 15 Pro Max knowledge with our expectations as to how things could transpire for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple usually unveils its new iPhones at a dedicated hardware-centric keynote that normally takes place in early September each year, usually on the second Tuesday of the month. Subsequently, the newly-announced devices hit the market roughly ten days later, on a Friday.

While we have no confirmation that this will happen with the iPhone 15 series, we don't believe that Apple will stray away from this established annual schedule.

That's why we expect that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as the rest of the iPhone 15 series, will most likely be announced and released in September 2023.

* - probable dates



However, it's also worth noting that such rumors have always circulated prior to the official release of a new iPhone family, with Apple eventually shushing our all rumors by revealing the same unchanged pricing as the previous year.

* - anticipated prices







iPhone 15 Pro Max name





While the rumored improvements to the next large iPhone could be so drastic that it could score a new name, with the "iPhone 15 Ultra" being thrown into the conversation. However, the majority of the leaker-verse is still convinced that the next 6.7-inch iPhone will indeed carry the "iPhone 15 Pro Max" name, so until proven otherwise, we'd continue to assume that Apple wouldn't change the established naming convention.





Apple is no stranger to the very premium "Ultra" suffix, which has been already used on the Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple M1 Ultra chip. Naming an iPhone "Ultra" would indicate that it's more premium than Apple's regular high-end flagships, signaling potential buyers that they will be treating themselves to the ultimate iPhone experience. Given all the saucy rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro Max, such a theory could be plausible.









iPhone 15 Pro Max storage





We haven't heard any specific rumors that call for a native storage capacity change on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Until we hear something in particular, we'd assume that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage versions.





iPhone 15 Pro Max expected storage capacity versions:

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1TB









Aside from the thinner bezels, we don't expect much to change regarding the iPhone 15 Pro Max display in terms of regular specs. It will most certainly remain a 6.7-inch XDR ProMotion OLED HDR screen with a variable refresh rate that's capable of hitting up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Display resolution will probably remain at 2796x1290 pixels and screen sharpness will likely remain at 460ppi.









The screen panel is reportedly developed by Samsung, but most likely wouldn't be used on the company's next flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra . While certain conditions have to be met for an OLED display to even come close to outputting such levels of brightness, it's still nice to see technology moving forward.





The Dynamic Island punch-hole, which marked one of the bigger design changes for an iPhone display with the iPhone 14 Pro/Max, will make a comeback with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We expect that Apple will find new ways to utilize the Dynamic Island, which could be introduced as early as Apple's dev-centric WWDC'23 conference in early June when iOS 17 will be previewed on stage.





iPhone 15 Pro Max battery



No credible leaks or rumors about a potential battery on the iPhone 15 Pro Max have surfaced. That's why we think that the battery of the next big iPhone will certainly be in the ballpark of 4,323mAh, which was the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Surely, our wishful thinking makes us long for an even larger cell, but the reality of the situation is that the new periscope lens as well as the extra space potentially necessary for the extra taptic engines could eat up some of the already limited internal space, so a much larger battery on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely a mirage.





iPhone 15 Pro Max features and software





The iPhone 15 Pro Max will undoubtedly come with iOS 17 on board. The next version of iOS will be previewed at the Apple WWDC developer summit in June 2023 and will most likely arrive as a beta shortly after. It should be ready to roll out to all eligible iPhone devices (which could be the same ones that got iOS 16) shortly ahead of the iPhone 15 series' market release in September.





iPhone 15 Pro Max hardware and specs





Hardware is yet another area in which Apple will most certainly continue to differentiate between the Pro iPhones models and the rest of the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will most probably be powered by the widely anticipated 3nm Apple A17 Bionic chipset manufactured by TSMC , which would potentially introduce a very big performance boost as well as big energy savings. At the same time, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely come with the older 5nm A16 Bionic that's currently powering the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.





The iPhone 14 series marked the first time Apple put different chips in a current phone generation: the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max came with the Apple A16 Bionic, while the iPhone 14 and the new iPhone 14 Plus arrived with the older A15 Bionic on board. Previously, Apple had never segregated the premium from the affordable iPhone models in such a way.





This year, Apple has reserved all of TSMC's first-gen 3nm production process for 2023, but next year, when the foundry begins using its second-generation 3nm process node, things could be different. The A17 Bionic is expected to retain its 6-core layout and feature ARM's v9 architecture, and feature between 20 and 24 billion transistors (up from the 16 billion on the Apple A16 Bionic), with four efficiency cores and two performance cores.





With the 3nm process node this year, we could see an 18% increase in operations per second to 20 trillion from 17 trillion. This could be facilitated by increasing the number of cores from the present 16. And, based on the 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM used in the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple may match the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's use of LPDDR5X RAM, which should theoretically improve performance by minimizing read/write times to the phone's storage. We might see a 33% faster data rate on top of a 25% latency, which should result in palpably improved performance.





The iPhone 15 Pro Max could also mark the last time Apple uses a Qualcomm 5G modem. Rumors have it that we might see an iPhone with Apple-made 5G modem as early as 2024 with the iPhone 16 generation. As far as the iPhone 15 Pro Max is concerned, it could come with the Snapdragon X70 modem, which should further improve cellular data throughput.





Should I wait for the iPhone 15 Pro Max?





You should wait for the iPhone 15 Pro Max if you haven't upgraded your iPhone in a while and want to experience the best of Apple in 2023. With so many highly anticipated features for the iPhone, like USB Type-C, a folded periscope lens that will finally bring long zoom, and the coveted jump to 3nm that will inevitably deliver much better performance and potentially big energy savings, it's hard to not get excited for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max.





You should not wait for iPhone 15 Pro Max if you've recently got the iPhone 14 Pro Max or you are generally satisfied with your existing phone. While quite the overhaul for the iPhone world, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might not be such a big quantum leap over the iPhone 14 Pro Max, so it is advisable to see how the upcoming phone would fare against its predecessor before jumping the gun. With so many changes and improvements, there's a high chance that something could go awry.



