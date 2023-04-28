iPhone 15 Pro Max: release date expectations and news
As we are slowly inching toward September, when Apple will surely give us a taste of its newest iPhones, we are hearing more and more enticing rumors about the top dog, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the best among the iPhone 15 series, which surely sounds very exciting to the average Apple fan.
While there's still a possibility that the largest and most advanced upcoming iPhone will be called the iPhone 15 Ultra, it's more logical to assume that Apple will keep its existing naming convention and give us an iPhone 15 Pro Max instead. Not that it matters: whatever its name, the next big iPhone is certainly shaping up to be a beast.
This article will collate all existing rumors and leaks about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max and will be continuously updated as to reflect the latest development in the rumor scene. Additionally, we will be filling any gaps in our preliminary iPhone 15 Pro Max knowledge with our expectations as to how things could transpire for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Jump to section:
- iPhone 15 Pro Max release date
- iPhone 15 Pro Max price
- iPhone 15 Pro Max name
- iPhone 15 Pro Max camera
- iPhone 15 Pro Max storage
- iPhone 15 Pro Max design
- iPhone 15 Pro Max display
- iPhone 15 Pro Max battery
- iPhone 15 Pro Max features and software
- iPhone 15 Pro Max hardware and specs
- Should you wait for the iPhone 15 Pro Max?
Latest iPhone 15 Pro Max news
iPhone 15 Pro Max rumored release date
Apple usually unveils its new iPhones at a dedicated hardware-centric keynote that normally takes place in early September each year, usually on the second Tuesday of the month. Subsequently, the newly-announced devices hit the market roughly ten days later, on a Friday.
While we have no confirmation that this will happen with the iPhone 15 series, we don't believe that Apple will stray away from this established annual schedule.
That's why we expect that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as the rest of the iPhone 15 series, will most likely be announced and released in September 2023.
* - probable dates
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Apple iPhone XS series
|September 12, 2018
|September 21, 2018
|Apple iPhone 11 series
|September 10, 2019
|September 20, 2019
|Apple iPhone 12 series
|October 13, 2020
|October 23, 2020
|Apple iPhone 13 series
|September 14, 2021
|September 24, 2021
|Apple iPhone 14 series
|September 7, 2022
|September 16, 2022
|Apple iPhone 15 series
|September 5/ September 12, 2023*
|September 15/September 22, 2023*
iPhone 15 Pro Max price
While it's tempting to assume that the iPhone 15 series will closely follow the iPhone 14 in terms of overall pricing, some early rumors claim that Apple could charge up to $100 more for both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro different storage versions.
This could mark the first major change of the premium Apple flagships since the iPhone X a few years ago, where all subsequent Pro Max devices starting with the iPhone XS Max and culminating with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, have always started at $1,099.
However, it's also worth noting that such rumors have always circulated prior to the official release of a new iPhone family, with Apple eventually shushing our all rumors by revealing the same unchanged pricing as the previous year.
|iPhone model
|128GB of storage
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|1TB of storage
|iPhone 14 Pro
|$999
|$1099
|$1299
|$1499
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$1099
|$1199
|$1399
|$1599
|iPhone 15 Pro
|$999/$1099*
|$1099/$1199*
|$1299/$1399*
|$1499/1599*
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|$1099/$1199*
|$1199/$1299*
|$1399/$1499*
|$1599/$1699*
* - anticipated prices
iPhone 15 Pro Max name
While the rumored improvements to the next large iPhone could be so drastic that it could score a new name, with the "iPhone 15 Ultra" being thrown into the conversation. However, the majority of the leaker-verse is still convinced that the next 6.7-inch iPhone will indeed carry the "iPhone 15 Pro Max" name, so until proven otherwise, we'd continue to assume that Apple wouldn't change the established naming convention.
Apple is no stranger to the very premium "Ultra" suffix, which has been already used on the Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple M1 Ultra chip. Naming an iPhone "Ultra" would indicate that it's more premium than Apple's regular high-end flagships, signaling potential buyers that they will be treating themselves to the ultimate iPhone experience. Given all the saucy rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro Max, such a theory could be plausible.
iPhone 15 Pro Max camera
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is shaping up to be the one "true" flagship as far as Apple's camera tech is considered. Previously, the 6.1-inch iPhone Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max models mostly shared the same camera setup, with the same hardware/software features, and delivered similar image quality, but this might change with the iPhone 15 series.
While the iPhone 15 Pro Max will most certainly remain a triple-camera phone, many changes could be on their way. Multiple rumors point out that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a slightly different camera setup than the iPhone 15 Pro.
The latest hearsay has it that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a periscope camera, most likely offering up to 5 or 6X optical zoom, up from the 3X optical zoom camera available on the iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max. There are also rumors pointing out that a telephoto camera with lossless optical zoom could be used; the LG Innotek camera unit was revealed months ago and is yet to be employed in any phone.
iPhone 15 Pro/Max periscope mockup
Leaker IceUniverse expects that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could come with a new main camera sensor, namely a 1/1.14" Sony IMX903. This would be the largest sensor ever used on an iPhone and could improve the overall imaging capabilities of the device, namely by boating twice the saturation signal thus reducing image noise and improving dynamic range. However, this rumor has been contested by other leakers, who expect such a large sensor to only grace the iPhone lineup with the iPhone 16 series in 2024. In particular, leaker Tech_Reve expects the iPhone 15 Pro Max to use the same sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the IMX903 to only arrive on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Yet, this new camera setup seemingly wouldn't make it to the iPhone 15 Pro, potentially making the iPhone 15 Pro Max a much more capable device in the camera department. In any way, we are convinced that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will employ the 48MP main camera that debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but most certainly with various improvements on deck. The new 12MP ultra-wide camera that debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is most certainly making a comeback as well.
iPhone 15 Pro Max storage
We haven't heard any specific rumors that call for a native storage capacity change on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Until we hear something in particular, we'd assume that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage versions.
iPhone 15 Pro Max expected storage capacity versions:
- 128 GB
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
- 1TB
iPhone 15 Pro Max design
Design is one aspect of the iPhone 15 Pro Max that will most certainly be quite different from previous iPhone Pro Max generations.
Some of the latest design rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro Max call for an improved frontal design with super-slim bezels. Leaker Ice Universe has it that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could employ the thinnest bezels on a modern phone, measuring at just 1.55mm (0.06in), which would easily dethrone the current record-holder, the Xiaomi 13 with its 1.81mm (0.07in) display bezels.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max might adopt a refreshed design. According to some leaks, the two phones could score a side frame that curves slightly to the back of the phone, somewhat emulating the side profile of a MacBook Pro. This will be a major change from the existing iPhone 12/iPhone 13/iPhone 14 industrial design language that mostly relies on right angles.
While it looks good and feels premium, using any of those devices without a case on isn't comfortable as the edges might cave in your palm. A slightly different rear design could address that and make the iPhone 15 Pro Max a much easier device to handle. The display will remain flat, though.
Next up, multiple rumors have it that both could employ titanium instead of stainless steel in their exterior build. Titanium has already been used on the Apple Watch Ultra, so chances are both premium iPhones in 2023 could score adopt the high-quality material. What benefits does titanium bring over, say, stainless steel or aluminum? For starters, it's lighter than stainless steel but with equal strength, not to mention that it looks just as premium thanks to its polished finish. It's not a fingerprint magnet, either. So, it seems that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could come with a titanium build that will elevate its design to the next level.
For months, Apple was widely rumored to be entertaining the idea of ditching the hardware buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max. In a move similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 7 when it substituted its physical home button for a capacitive one that provides haptic feedback with the help of the so-called Taptic Engine vibrator, rumors said Apple wanted to do the same with the power and volume buttons on its future models. Pressing the solid-state button would provide the user with haptic feedback thanks to three additional taptic motors and controller interfaces supplied by Cirrus Logic and AAC Technologies.
iPhone 15 Pro Max renders based on CAD schematics
We even heard that Apple might use a single, solid-state capacitive volume rocker button instead of the current two separate regulars button that are responsible for turning the volume up or down. Apple has been using separate volume up/down buttons since the iPhone 4, so this design change would bring it back to its roots.
iPhone 15 Pro Max renders based on CAD schematics
However, recent leaks and rumors point out that the iPhone 15 series would retain its physical buttons, with the capacitive replacement reportedly postponed for next year. According to Apple analyst and reputed leakster Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has experienced supply chain difficulties as well as "unresolved technical issues" that might have prevented it from going forward with its plan to ditch physical buttons in 2023. Thus, the change will likely take place in 2024 with the iPhone 16 series.
But what about the mute switch, an Apple design staple? Rumors have it that Apple is now rumored to evolve the beloved hardware element to a clickable Action Button, similar to the one that debuted on the Apple Watch Ultra. As a refresher, that one is customizable and can enable or disable different activities and features. Rumors have it that the alleged Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be similar, with deep customization, and it will allow you to mute your iPhone, switch between Focus Modes, or probably even launch the camera, Siri, or various other programmable shortcuts and activities.
Alleged iPhone 15 Pro haptic buttons design with Action Button above the volume keys
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will most certainly be using a USB Type-C port and not a Lightning connector. This has been pretty much confirmed by the most credible leakers and insiders, like Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, as well as Apple executives themselves. The change was forced by EU law that technically gives companies until the end of 2024 to adopt a common charging port standard (USB-C), potentially allowing Apple to still come up with a Lightning-enabled iPhone 15 series, but Cupertino chose to go with the newly-enforced USB-C port instead.
However, not everything has a silver lining to it. Apple is also rumored to be limiting what cables you might be able to use on the iPhone 15 Pro Max as it could feature an authenticator chip that might either reject non-Apple USB-C cables or charge the phone much slower than an original one would. Moreover, in a very important hardware differentiation, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely support USB 3.2-speeds, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might only support USB 2.0.
iPhone 15 Pro Max with USB Type-C port
Finally, one very important new design feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be its rumored new color option. The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro might come in a new shade of deep, burgundy red color. As Apple usually shakes up the color roster of its iPhones each and every year, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will definitely differentiate themselves from the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
iPhone 15 Pro Max display
Aside from the thinner bezels, we don't expect much to change regarding the iPhone 15 Pro Max display in terms of regular specs. It will most certainly remain a 6.7-inch XDR ProMotion OLED HDR screen with a variable refresh rate that's capable of hitting up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Display resolution will probably remain at 2796x1290 pixels and screen sharpness will likely remain at 460ppi.
Rumors call for an even brighter display, though. According to leaker ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might utilize a mind-boggling display capable of reaching 2,500 nits of maximum brightness, a solid potential improvement over the 2,000 nits of maximum brightness that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are capable of reaching.
The screen panel is reportedly developed by Samsung, but most likely wouldn't be used on the company's next flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While certain conditions have to be met for an OLED display to even come close to outputting such levels of brightness, it's still nice to see technology moving forward.
The Dynamic Island punch-hole, which marked one of the bigger design changes for an iPhone display with the iPhone 14 Pro/Max, will make a comeback with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We expect that Apple will find new ways to utilize the Dynamic Island, which could be introduced as early as Apple's dev-centric WWDC'23 conference in early June when iOS 17 will be previewed on stage.
iPhone 15 Pro Max battery
No credible leaks or rumors about a potential battery on the iPhone 15 Pro Max have surfaced. That's why we think that the battery of the next big iPhone will certainly be in the ballpark of 4,323mAh, which was the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Surely, our wishful thinking makes us long for an even larger cell, but the reality of the situation is that the new periscope lens as well as the extra space potentially necessary for the extra taptic engines could eat up some of the already limited internal space, so a much larger battery on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely a mirage.
iPhone 15 Pro Max features and software
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will undoubtedly come with iOS 17 on board. The next version of iOS will be previewed at the Apple WWDC developer summit in June 2023 and will most likely arrive as a beta shortly after. It should be ready to roll out to all eligible iPhone devices (which could be the same ones that got iOS 16) shortly ahead of the iPhone 15 series' market release in September.
iPhone 15 Pro Max hardware and specs
Hardware is yet another area in which Apple will most certainly continue to differentiate between the Pro iPhones models and the rest of the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will most probably be powered by the widely anticipated 3nm Apple A17 Bionic chipset manufactured by TSMC, which would potentially introduce a very big performance boost as well as big energy savings. At the same time, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely come with the older 5nm A16 Bionic that's currently powering the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
The iPhone 14 series marked the first time Apple put different chips in a current phone generation: the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max came with the Apple A16 Bionic, while the iPhone 14 and the new iPhone 14 Plus arrived with the older A15 Bionic on board. Previously, Apple had never segregated the premium from the affordable iPhone models in such a way.
This year, Apple has reserved all of TSMC's first-gen 3nm production process for 2023, but next year, when the foundry begins using its second-generation 3nm process node, things could be different. The A17 Bionic is expected to retain its 6-core layout and feature ARM's v9 architecture, and feature between 20 and 24 billion transistors (up from the 16 billion on the Apple A16 Bionic), with four efficiency cores and two performance cores.
With the 3nm process node this year, we could see an 18% increase in operations per second to 20 trillion from 17 trillion. This could be facilitated by increasing the number of cores from the present 16. And, based on the 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM used in the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple may match the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's use of LPDDR5X RAM, which should theoretically improve performance by minimizing read/write times to the phone's storage. We might see a 33% faster data rate on top of a 25% latency, which should result in palpably improved performance.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max could also mark the last time Apple uses a Qualcomm 5G modem. Rumors have it that we might see an iPhone with Apple-made 5G modem as early as 2024 with the iPhone 16 generation. As far as the iPhone 15 Pro Max is concerned, it could come with the Snapdragon X70 modem, which should further improve cellular data throughput.
Should I wait for the iPhone 15 Pro Max?
- You should wait for the iPhone 15 Pro Max if you haven't upgraded your iPhone in a while and want to experience the best of Apple in 2023. With so many highly anticipated features for the iPhone, like USB Type-C, a folded periscope lens that will finally bring long zoom, and the coveted jump to 3nm that will inevitably deliver much better performance and potentially big energy savings, it's hard to not get excited for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max.
- You should not wait for iPhone 15 Pro Max if you've recently got the iPhone 14 Pro Max or you are generally satisfied with your existing phone. While quite the overhaul for the iPhone world, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might not be such a big quantum leap over the iPhone 14 Pro Max, so it is advisable to see how the upcoming phone would fare against its predecessor before jumping the gun. With so many changes and improvements, there's a high chance that something could go awry.