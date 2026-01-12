Exynos 2700 could help the Galaxy S27 outperform any Snapdragon flagship
Samsung may launch a vastly improved Exynos 2700 with the Galaxy S27.
4comments
Samsung’s effort to develop a top-tier mobile chipset to compete with the best Snapdragon processors has given mixed results. That’s why the Exynos 2600 is rumored to land only in some Galaxy S26 devices sold in South Korea. However, that may change next year as Samsung is reportedly developing a vastly improved Exynos 2700.
Samsung may manufacture the Exynos 2700, codenamed Ulysses, on a newer and more efficient SF2P node, replacing the SF2 node used for the Exynos 2600. The second-generation 2 nm manufacturing process could result in a 12% performance boost and 25% power reduction, according to information shared by leaker Kaulenda on X.
With the new chip, Samsung may achieve up to 40% higher single-core performance score on Geekbench and a 30% upgrade in multi-core compared to the Exynos 2600. That would translate to about 4,800 points in single-core and 15,000 points in multi-core.
The Exynos 2600 has been spotted on Geekbench with a single-core score of 3,309 points and a multi-core score of 11,256. For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3 on the OnePlus 15 has single-core and multi-core performance scores of 3,493 and 10,692 points, respectively.
After years of attempts to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm, Samsung certainly needs a win with its flagship Exynos chips. I wouldn’t be surprised if next year things look better for the company, but we’ll need to wait a little longer before celebrating.
Exynos 2700 may bring major performance gains to the Galaxy S27
Samsung may manufacture the Exynos 2700, codenamed Ulysses, on a newer and more efficient SF2P node, replacing the SF2 node used for the Exynos 2600. The second-generation 2 nm manufacturing process could result in a 12% performance boost and 25% power reduction, according to information shared by leaker Kaulenda on X.
Recommended For You
Some of the cores of the upcoming chip may reach a significantly higher clock speed of 4.2 GHz, compared to the 3.8 GHz maximum of the Exynos 2600. The chip may use a unified copper Heat Path Block (HPB) in an FOWLP-SbS (Side-by-Side) packaging design, which brings the DRAM next to the die, allowing the heat sink (HPB) to cover both components.
The next-generation Xclipse GPU may also get an upgrade, which will pair with up to 100% faster data transfers from the LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage, resulting in up to 40% better performance.
Recommended For You
King of the benchmarks, if all that’s true
The potential structure of the SF2P node. The image is generated with AI. | Image by Image credit — @Kaulenda on X
With the new chip, Samsung may achieve up to 40% higher single-core performance score on Geekbench and a 30% upgrade in multi-core compared to the Exynos 2600. That would translate to about 4,800 points in single-core and 15,000 points in multi-core.
The Exynos 2600 has been spotted on Geekbench with a single-core score of 3,309 points and a multi-core score of 11,256. For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3 on the OnePlus 15 has single-core and multi-core performance scores of 3,493 and 10,692 points, respectively.
As good as the Exynos 2700 performance may sound, the source of that rumor doesn’t have an established track record. Considering that we’re yet to see even the Exynos 2600 in action, that information should definitely be taken with a grain of salt.
Samsung needs this
After years of attempts to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm, Samsung certainly needs a win with its flagship Exynos chips. I wouldn’t be surprised if next year things look better for the company, but we’ll need to wait a little longer before celebrating.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: